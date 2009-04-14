Trending

Microsoft Backpedals, Covers E74 Error

There’s good news for all those who have Xbox 360 consoles fallen by the E74 error.

Has your Xbox 360 been plagued by the recently emerging E74 error? Microsoft’s now going to include it as part of the special three-year warranty.

Microsoft last month stated that the E74 error that recently fell many Xbox 360 was unrelated to the three flashing red lights (also known as the Red Ring of Death).

“E74 is a general hardware error on Xbox 360 indicated by a single red flashing light in the Xbox Ring of Light and an error message visible on the television. This error is unrelated to the three flashing red lights error and there is not a single root cause,” Microsoft said in a statement released in March 2009.

This means that customers who experienced this error outside of his or her one-year console warranty had to pay for any repairs for the console. This understandably upset the Xbox 360 community, as it saw many consoles inexplicably keel over and die for no apparently user-related reason.

Microsoft today changed its tune on the E74 error, now including it as part of the three-year extended warranty that previously only covered the three flashing red lights error.

“While the majority of Xbox 360 owners continue to have a great experience with their console, we are aware that a very small percentage of our customers have reported receiving an error that displays "E74" on their screen,” read a Microsoft statement released to Kotaku. “After investigating the issue, we have determined that the E74 error message can indicate the general hardware failure that is associated with three flashing red lights error on the console. As a result, we have decided to cover repairs related to the E74 error message under our three-year warranty program for certain general hardware failures that was announced in July 2007.”

Those who have already sent in and paid for repairs for their Xbox 360s will be receiving a refund shortly.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lamorpa 14 April 2009 23:58
    Damn straight.
    Reply
  • Tedders 15 April 2009 00:02
    Good! I want my 100 bucks back!
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 15 April 2009 00:08
    warranty or not i rather have a system that doesn't have a high failure rate thank you very much
    Reply
  • 15 April 2009 00:09
    The red ring of death is a true menace to society!
    Reply
  • mindless728 15 April 2009 00:11
    and this is why i stick to pc's, if something does go wrong, i can replace it
    Reply
  • LATTEH 15 April 2009 00:34
    YAY! ya the warrenty is good but the problem shouldnt be there in the first place o_o i like my 360 (since its the only way i can talk to my cuz in cali) but it has way to many problems
    Reply
  • tayb 15 April 2009 00:36
    Yes... with your own money.
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 15 April 2009 00:45
    mindless728and this is why i stick to pc's, if something does go wrong, i can replace it
    It's not as simple as all that. Console gaming is a different experience to PC gaming.
    Reply
  • AndrewMD 15 April 2009 01:04
    I personally do not have a problem with my three XBOX 360s that I have had. I am glad that Microsoft replaced every one of them under warranty. At least Microsoft is willing to stand behind their product and provide an excellent warranty.

    Also, since I rarely purchase games outside of the Live service, the 360 has been the greatest system I have owned.

    I would never buy a PS3 that has almost 0 developer support at this point. And I don't care much for Bluray. As for the Wii, it has been collecting dust next to my 360. Too bad Nintendo didn't include DVD playback as at least I could use it as another DVD player....

    Reply
  • Zoonie 15 April 2009 01:20
    AndrewMDI personally do not have a problem with my three XBOX 360s that I have had. I am glad that Microsoft replaced every one of them under warranty. At least Microsoft is willing to stand behind their product and provide an excellent warranty.Also, since I rarely purchase games outside of the Live service, the 360 has been the greatest system I have owned. I would never buy a PS3 that has almost 0 developer support at this point. And I don't care much for Bluray. As for the Wii, it has been collecting dust next to my 360. Too bad Nintendo didn't include DVD playback as at least I could use it as another DVD player....
    You fanboys are allover the net aren't you? You "never had any problems with any of the 3 xbox's that MS replaced" for you? Wow, just wow.

    On a different note. I still think it's unacceptable to put such a broken piece of hardware out on the market, BUT(!) you got to have respect for microsoft and their return policy. If this happened to any Sony product you'd never see a warranty extension of any kind.

    Not hating on any brand here, just analyzing how they treat their customers. I like Sony products alot, but their love for the customers are somewhat hard to see.
    Reply