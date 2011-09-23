Mass Effect Movie Will Have a New Storyline

During this year's San Diego Comic-Con convention in July, Legendary Pictures revealed that a full-blown, live-action Mass Effect movie was in the works. The studio asked for fans to tweet questions which a pre-production film panel would answer. The questions were never addressed, the convention ended, and fans didn't receive any feedback from the submittals. The company supposedly forgot to tell anyone that the answers went live on August 2, so the details are just now making their way through the news channels.

According to the studio, the Mass Effect movie will feature a completely new story that focuses on the male version of Commander Shepard. The studio added that it's working closely with BioWare, backing up a previous comment made by the film's screenwriter, Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend), who said his script would be "following and honoring the story."

Right now there's no indication that Legendary will go beyond this movie installment, claiming that the team is really focused on making this a great movie. "So we'll see where it takes us," the studio said, deflating any possible rumors of a film-based trilogy. "We have to get the first one right to know whether there will be more."

Other reports state that Seth Green, the actor who voiced the ship pilot Joker, will not by repeating his role in the upcoming movie. There's also some question about the overall plot given that Shepard's story begins with Mass Effect and ends with Mass Effect 3. Will this be an alternate timeline, or a story that resides within the game trilogy? Based on Legendary's response, the film may ignore everything that's happened in the three games.

Other reports state that Legendary has hired on Daft Punk to provide the film's soundtrack. Daft Punk previously worked on TRON: Legacy.