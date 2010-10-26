Logitech Revue with Google TV: Hands-On Review

Setup Walk-Through, Part 2
Logitech next performs a system firmware version check, then brings you to the Google account login/creation. If you don't already have a Gmail account, hitting the Create an account button will take you to another screen to do so. Otherwise, just enter your existing login info and proceed.
Next, you can elect to opt-in to Google's usage statistics monitoring and some Logitech marketing. Step 9 has you enter your ZIP code for localized content data. At Step 10, you indicate whether or not you have a set-top box. By the way, at each point in the installation, Logitech offers an Explain step button at the top-right you can click. A little pop-up box will offer some additional details about the step.
The Revue will now show the image feeding in from your set-top and prompt you to select your service provider. Several months ago, my family opted to ditch the cable and satellite companies and instead go with over-the-air HD broadcasting plus Netflix through our Xbox Live Gold account. (A note to parents: Since making this change, we haven't heard our kids beg once for toys, breakfast cereals, or anything else they see in commercials.) For cases like ours, select Broadcast Digital from the Provider list. Google will throw in a pitch or two for its partner, DISH Network, as you proceed. In all fairness, DISH deserves calling out because, as a Google TV partner, DISH currently has the exclusive ability to record shows straight from search results and search recordings from the search bar.
The next several screens guide you through selecting your exact set-top box make and model, followed by your TV, then your AV receiver. At each point, there will be a confirmation screen and any applicable configuration options. For instance, after selected your TV model, you'll be prompted to pick which input port feeds from the Revue into the display. Upon finishing this, the setup screen informed us that the Revue controller would now be able to turn the TV on and off, switch the TV input to the Revue box, and control the volume. I should add that not only did this prove to be true but that the keyboard performed these tasks with greater reliability than my Harmony 880 remote.
When you've completed all 12 steps, Logitech presents you with a summary screen.
It's found on the keyboard screen.
I suggest pushing the dedicated bookmark button (it's a star) on the keyboard. It matches the yellow star theme that Google has used for bookmarks across many different products. (Google Maps, Chrome, Google Bookmarks, Google Docs, Google Reader, etc, etc)
Have you tried using the keyboard shortcuts from the PC browser? (I don't know if that works, but people are saying most of the keyboard shortcuts are the same)
"but Google can't let the same riotous sprawl hit living rooms that we've seen on its smartphone marketplace"
Its called 'choice' - if you want someone else to make the choices for you, you could always get Apple TV ;)
"Perhaps this is why Google is waiting until next year to open up its TV app store and broaden its functionality."
No, here is why: Each version of Android has certain compatibility definitions manufacturers must follow if they want to be considered a fully compliant Android device.
They don't have to - but then they don't get access to the proprietary Google apps, like the market)
So, amusingly enough, according to Googles own guidelines, Google TV is not a compliant Android device (for instance, version 2.1 of Android requires the device to have GPS - obviously Google TV doesn't have a GPS nor need one) - so instead of giving themselves permission to break the rules (and risk lawsuits and angry manufacturers) they adhered to the rules and didn't add the market.
Now the next version of Android is very close, and there they can make sure to phrase the new rules for requirements in such a way that Google TV will be compliant. And since the new rules apply to everybody, nobody need get upset.