Logitech Revue with Google TV: Hands-On Review

Logitech next performs a system firmware version check, then brings you to the Google account login/creation. If you don't already have a Gmail account, hitting the Create an account button will take you to another screen to do so. Otherwise, just enter your existing login info and proceed.

Next, you can elect to opt-in to Google's usage statistics monitoring and some Logitech marketing. Step 9 has you enter your ZIP code for localized content data. At Step 10, you indicate whether or not you have a set-top box. By the way, at each point in the installation, Logitech offers an Explain step button at the top-right you can click. A little pop-up box will offer some additional details about the step.

The Revue will now show the image feeding in from your set-top and prompt you to select your service provider. Several months ago, my family opted to ditch the cable and satellite companies and instead go with over-the-air HD broadcasting plus Netflix through our Xbox Live Gold account. (A note to parents: Since making this change, we haven't heard our kids beg once for toys, breakfast cereals, or anything else they see in commercials.) For cases like ours, select Broadcast Digital from the Provider list. Google will throw in a pitch or two for its partner, DISH Network, as you proceed. In all fairness, DISH deserves calling out because, as a Google TV partner, DISH currently has the exclusive ability to record shows straight from search results and search recordings from the search bar.

The next several screens guide you through selecting your exact set-top box make and model, followed by your TV, then your AV receiver. At each point, there will be a confirmation screen and any applicable configuration options. For instance, after selected your TV model, you'll be prompted to pick which input port feeds from the Revue into the display. Upon finishing this, the setup screen informed us that the Revue controller would now be able to turn the TV on and off, switch the TV input to the Revue box, and control the volume. I should add that not only did this prove to be true but that the keyboard performed these tasks with greater reliability than my Harmony 880 remote.

When you've completed all 12 steps, Logitech presents you with a summary screen.