Trending

Father Speaks Only Klingon Until Son Turns Three

By

A lot of kids are brought up speaking more than one language at home but how many kids are raised in a home where Klingon is the only language they hear?

In his wisdom, d'Armond Speers decided to see what effect it would have on his son if he spoke Klingon, and only Klingon, around him until he was three years old. The reason? Apparently, Speers wanted to see if a kid would acquire Klingon as his first language in the same way he would any other language.

MinnesotaDaily cites Speers, who actually isn't even that big of a Star Trek fan, as saying, "I was interested in the question of whether my son, going through his first language acquisition process, would acquire it like any human language. He was definitely starting to learn it."

At the time, Speers was using his doctorate in computational linguistics to help Ultralingua, a dictionary, translation and grammar software company create applications for a Klingon dictionary.

Unfortunately, it seems the experiment was a bust. MNDaily reports that fifteen years later, Speers' son is in high school and doesn't speak a word of Klingon. All Speers has left are the memories of singing the Klingon lullaby "May the Empire Endure" at bedtime.

It's not clear how long it took the boy to learn English once his father began speaking it around him.

Read the full story here.

Follow us on Twitter for more tech news and exclusive updates! here.

51 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ssalim 20 November 2009 02:10
    Nerds should not have any offsprings.
    Reply
  • yzfool 20 November 2009 02:12
    Wow, he is apparently unaware that Klingon IS a human language.
    Reply
  • HibyPrime 20 November 2009 02:14
    He would have developed it as his native language if he kept going, you can't just stop randomly.

    That said, theres a point where an experiment becomes cruel. This kid is going to have issues when he's a little bit older about his father raising him as an experiment.
    Reply
  • bfstev 20 November 2009 02:19
    Cant wait to have kids so i can perform sociological experiments on them.

    My question is, is he a trek fan?
    Reply
  • counselmancl 20 November 2009 02:20
    I wonder if the kid has any identity issues?
    Reply
  • gaevs 20 November 2009 02:23
    Human P´tah!!, their kids are too weak to be part of the Empire!
    Reply
  • Computer_Lots 20 November 2009 02:27
    This kid has no shot of getting a girlfriend.
    Reply
  • mook33 20 November 2009 02:29
    hmm...now if only someone would do the same experiment with the ancient languages of Cthulhu & the Old Ones...
    That would be one scary kid.
    Reply
  • apr01 20 November 2009 02:34
    Speers decided to see what effect it would have on his son if he spoke Klingon, and only Klingon, around him until he was three years old. The reason? -- Cuz he's a massive choad!javascript:%20void(0);
    Reply
  • jonpaul37 20 November 2009 02:39
    ummm... last knew, the Klingon language was invented by a human, thus it is a human language. It is no different than Elvish or French for that matter. FAIL!
    Reply