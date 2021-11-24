Luna Weighted Blanket review 2021

The Luna Weighted Blanket is an excellent, no-nonsense anxiety blanket in a good range of weights, sizes and colors. It sleeps cool and is very effective in terms of general relaxation, de-stressing and aiding restfulness during sleep, though you might want to buy one of Luna’s plush covers too as this blanket feels a little chilled against the skin.

The Luna Weighted Blanket could be exactly what you need if you’re looking for an instant way to unwind and sleep better at night. It's one of the best weighted blankets in the US and the UK, and is designed to promote relaxation and reduce stress by applying even and gentle pressure over the body (as with Deep Pressure Touch (DPT) therapy).

Use the Luna Weighted Blanket in bed as you drift off to sleep, or keep it on the sofa to settle under while you relax, and you'll soon notice a difference in how much calmer you feel. We'll explain more about this as we go through our review.

Luna's Cotton Weighted Blanket is an Amazon best-seller, available in a wide selection of designs, weights and blanket sizes, so there's something to suit everyone here. The cotton cover is cooling and the rustle-free glass-bead fill is carefully distributed and stitched in place to ensure the weight of the blanket is comfortably heavy without ever being unmanageable.

Along with the best mattresses and pillows for sleeping, a weighted blanket like the Luna can really enhance the quality of your sleep so that you wake fully refreshed. We tested the Luna Weighted Blanket for ourselves to see just how good it really is, and here's what we discovered during testing...

Luna Weighted Blanket: Review in brief

This affordable weighted blanket by Luna is one of the best options for stressed-out sleepers and anyone dealing with anxiety or restlessness. There’s a good range of weights and sizes on offer, and there are plenty of colors and patterns to pick from too.

It’s easy to use the Luna Weighted Blanket without a cover, although you can attach one (available separately from Luna) using the blanket’s special loops. We'd actually recommend purchasing a cover if you enjoy sleeping under something cozy, as the Luna always feels chilled against the skin – not a problem if you sleep hot, of course.

The user reviews for the Luna Weighted Blanket are extremely positive on the brand’s own website, with more than 9,000 reviews and an average score rating of approximately 4.5 out of 5 stars.

On Amazon, the blanket averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 11,000 reviews, with high praise for its construction, feel, and how effective it is at promoting feelings of calm and restfulness before bedtime and during sleep.

Luna Weighted Blanket: Prices

The Luna Weighted Blanket is affordable, making it an attractive option for anyone who wants to try Deep Pressure Therapy without committing too much money. On Luna’s website prices start from $69.99 for a full size at 12lbs, and goes up to $149.99 for a king size at 30lbs. You can pick up the blanket from Amazon at a slightly lower price, with the full size at 12lbs currently having a $10 saving.

On Amazon UK, prices for the Luna Weighted Blanket start at £49.99, though we usually see it on sale, so you can normally find it for around £45, depending on where you are buying it from. In fact, with all the Black Friday weighted blanket deals rolling in, we're hoping to see some good discounts on the Luna Weighted Blanket ahead of the Christmas period. For the latest savings on bedding, see our round-up within our Black Friday mattress deals guide.

Luna Weighted Blanket: Sizes, weights

The full and queen size Luna Weighted Blankets are designed to be used by one adult, while the king size can be shared across two sleep partners. There is a good range of weights on offer, and Luna explains that the ideal weight for your blanket should be 10% of your body weight (or within 8-12% if you fall between sizes).

In order for the Luna Weighted Blanket to effectively distribute its weight over your entire body, the company recommends that it should completely cover your mattress in the same way a regular bed blanket would.

This means you will need to pick the size of blanket that best matches your bed size. If your exact mattress size isn’t available, then pick the nearest size blanket down. Thankfully the Luna Weighted Blanket is available in a good selection of sizes and weights as follows:

Full (48 x 72 inches):12lbs, 15lbs, 20lbs

Queen (60 x 80 inches): 10lbs, 15lbs, 20lbs, 22lbs, 25lbs

King (80 x 87 inches): 20lbs, 25lbs, 30lbs

Luna Weighted Blanket: Design, materials

(Image credit: Future)

Inside the Luna Weighted Blanket the filling is 95% micro-glass beads, neatly and securely stitched into the blanket in smaller squares. The remaining 5% is made up of microfiber for breathability and softness. The cover is Oeko-Tex 100 certified cotton, meaning no harmful toxins have been used in the manufacturing process.

The quality of the Luna Weighted Blanket is excellent, with strong stitching and a tactile non-removable cotton cover, which was also cooling. If you want to add a blanket cover, there are eight loops stitched into the blanket to help keep a cover in place. The covers start from $19.99 for a twin, and come in a range of colors including light grey and pastel shades, or you can choose stripes, boxed or a nautical design too.

Our blanket came in the grey shade, and was a fair bit darker when compared to how it looked online. However, it looks extremely smart and the high quality of the cotton is evident. We did notice a couple of loose threads around the edge of the blanket, but these were easy to snip off.

Luna Weighted Blanket: Performance

Our Luna Weighted Blanket was creased upon arrival, and it stayed cool to the touch, so buy a cover if you want a cozy feel (Image credit: Future)

We tested the Luna Weighted Blanket at bedtime under the duvet, as well as by itself for relaxing on the sofa. The overall weight and feel of the blanket was lovely. At 12lbs, our full size blanket was perfect for our weight of 110lbs, and covered the body perfectly without feeling too uncomfortable or heavy. It could be a little bit cumbersome for use on the sofa, but is easy enough to fold neatly if you want to drape it across your lap.

Luna suggests that you should opt for a weighted blanket that is approximately 10% of your body weight for individuals (full or queen size), or co-sleepers (sharing the King Size). At 5’2”, we found the full size was plenty. Luna advises that individuals over the height of 5’5” should opt for the queen size.

Taller people, and heavier weights will obviously benefit from finding a size and weight of blanket that’s more suitable for them, but it’s good to know that shorter and lighter adults can also find a blanket without feeling too squashed or stifled.

We were keen to discover if this weighted blanket was as breathable and cooling as it claimed to be, so we first tested it under our duvet, and didn’t once overheat. Thanks to the micro glass beads, the blanket is able to apply pressure to the body while still remaining fairly cool.

We were also impressed at how thin the blanket is, hardly adding any bulk under the duvet. We also noticed that our sleep was deep and restful, and we didn’t wake as often during the night.

The Luna Weighted Blanket doesn’t come with a cover, which is something we would have liked, especially when sleeping with it directly next to us, although Luna does claim the blanket can be washed in the machine on a cold setting. This might be doable for the smaller and lighter options, but we wouldn’t recommend it in a domestic washing machine for the bigger heavier sizes.

Should you buy the Luna Weighted Blanket?

The Luna Weighted Blanket is a solid choice if you are looking for a versatile weighted blanket at an affordable price. The range of weights on offer are good, and the colors will suit most decors too.

While we would have liked the Luna to have come with a separate washable cover in the box, the brand does offer a good selection of these on its website, and this weighted blanket can also be machine washed.

If you are looking to explore the world of weighted blankets, then the Luna Weighted Blanket is a great choice, though if you need something cheaper, read our YNM Weighted Blanket review before making up your mind. Shipping is also free on the Luna, and if you decide it’s not for you – or you want to try a different weight or size – then you have 30 days to return the Luna Weighted Blanket for a refund or an alternative size.

