Which KitchenAid stand mixer should I buy?

If you’re a serious home baker, the KitchenAid stand mixer is the gold standard in the world of baking. With its iconic, retro appeal and impressive power to quickly beat, knead and whip up a storm, the KitchenAid stand mixer is a home essential.

It’s no surprise that the KitchenAid ranked highly on our best stand mixers guide, which makes it more of a worthwhile purchase. But deciding on which KitchenAid mixer to buy can be challenging. Luckily, we've done the research for you so you don't have to.

So whether you’re a home baking connoisseur, amateur or simply want some eye candy for your countertop, find your bake-off match with these KitchenAid stand mixers.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer Best KitchenAid mixer for most people Specifications Size: 9 x 16 inches Weight: 26 pounds Bowl capacity: 5 quarts Motor: 300 watts Color options: 30 plus Visit Site Reasons to buy + Heavy-duty + Powerful to handle dense doughs + Bowl has cushioned handle Reasons to avoid - Heavy to lift and carry - Wire whip attachment isn’t dishwasher safe

If you’re a regular home baker, the KitchenAid tilt-head will get the job done. It comes with a generous bowl size of 5 quarts, which is large enough to fit up to 16 cups of flour — this is more than enough capacity for your large batch-baking treats.

What’s more, it’s a beast of a machine, making light work of whipping up batters and cream to kneading tough dough mixtures. Bear in mind, it is heavy to lift and store, but why would you want to store such a beauty in a cupboard anyway?

KitchenAid Pro 7-quart heavy duty mixer Best KitchenAid mixer for serious bakers Specifications Size: 16.5 x 12 inches Weight: 30 pounds Bowl capacity: 7-quart Motor: 575 watts Color options: Empire Red, Candy Apple, Medallion Silver, Onxy Black, Cast Iron Black, Dried Rose, Visit Site Reasons to buy + Huge bowl capacity for large quantities + Can knead dough to perfection + Powerful Reasons to avoid - Very heavy to lift - The attachments are not dishwasher safe - Not ideal if you’re only making small batches

For any bread making lover, this KitchenAid mixer bowl-lift is an ideal choice for kneading bread. Thanks to its powerful 575-watt motor, it can quickly knead dough (without damaging the mixer) and handle large cake mixtures in one go. The bowl-lift design gives it a more thorough mixing performance, while the soft start feature ensures you don’t get flour or ingredients spilling everywhere.

Since it weighs in at 30 pounds, it is incredibly heavy to lift and store. So if you’re going to invest in this premium model, be sure it’s in a designated spot in your kitchen where you don’t have to keep moving it. Considering that this is a sizable stand mixer, it would be overkill for those only baking small batches.

If you’re new to the world of baking, this KitchenAid Artisan mini makes for a great entry-level stand mixer. This miniature version looks exactly the same as its larger counterparts, but it's designed to be more space-friendly. It has a 3.5 quart bowl, but considering its small stature, it does pack a punch.

With its 250-watt motor, it has ample kneading power to quickly rustle up cakes, cookies, brownies and other small batch recipes. In addition, this is also a suitable stand mixer for children to help out in the kitchen (and lick the bowl at the end!). It may not be as powerful as the other models, but it will certainly get the job done well. Those with small kitchens or with cluttered countertops will appreciate this KitchenAid Artisan mini.

What should I look for when buying a KitchenAid mixer?