WandaVision episode 8 mid-credits scene explained

WandaVision's getting more like the MCU, as a WandaVision episode 8 mid-credits scene just gave a huge tease for what's to come in the season finale next week. And this one was pretty huge, shaking up one of the show's most important characters with a whole new outlook.

And since we're diving into that big reveal, consider this your warning: proceed any further, below these links, and you will be spoiled on WandaVision episode 8.

Why is Vision white?

This week's mid-credits scene began with S.W.O.R.D. director Tyler Hayward revealing that his organization has finally (successfully) rebuilt Vision and brought him back online. This completes the project that Darcy, Jimmy and Monica have been discovering over the past episodes.

This was done by imbuing the reassembled android's body with a dash of the energy from the spy drone sent into Westview.

As we saw earlier in the episode, Vision's body has been subject to experimentation and disassembly. Hayward even lied to Monica about Wanda stealing Vision to hide the fact that the true body was still in S.W.O.R.D.'s hands. (Remember, the Vision in Westview is a manifestation from Wanda's energy.)

The all-white version of Vision is a nod to a 1989 version of the character from the story Vision Quest. In it, Vision was disassembled by a team led by Cameron Brock, the director of Vigilance, which wanted to use Vision for national defense.

In that story, Vision loses his humanity and spirit when reassembled and disassembled, as suggested by the lack of color in his body.

This is why we should see this rebuilt Vision as illegitimate, even though it was built with the actual parts of his body — unlike the Vision that Wanda created. Of course, Hayward is likely intent on using his all-white Vision to stop Wanda, which should give us a big battle in the series finale.

And that makes us wonder ... when is the big surprise cameo happening? Paul Bettany said he was excited to finally work with this actor, and they've yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for all things WandaVision, readers. We've got our eyes glued to the screen for clues.