The spookiest houseplants for Halloween

Halloween is just a week away now — you might be preparing for a spooktacular party, or maybe you’re carving some pumpkins with the kids? In either case, decoration is crucial.

If you want to make an impact this Halloween, why not take advantage of some of these scary houseplants. It’s a natural way to decorate your home and you might already own one and not even know it. You could end up with your very own Little Shop of Horrors.

Venus Flytrap

Of course we should start off with the Venus Flytrap. This carnivorous plant attracts prey using nectar, and once a fly triggers a hair on its head, it closes its ‘mouth’ around it to form a cage and begins to dissolve it. This plant is fairly straightforward to take care of, but it will need attention.

Large size Venus Flytrap: $23.99 @ Amazon

Buddha’s Hands

This tree produces what looks like disfigured, lemony hands. It’s actually a citron fruit, but we won’t spoil the fun. Each ‘hand’ holds 5-20 fingers, which are actually edible — you can use the zest just as you would from a lemon. It will need watering whenever the soil is dry, except in the winter when once every two weeks is enough.

Buddha's Hand Citrus Tree: $24.99 @ Amazon

Bleeding Tooth Fungus

It’s not one if you’re squeamish, but the Bleeding Tooth Fungus definitely looks the part. This white mushroom appears to ‘bleed’ from its pores, but it’s actually just sap which has been dyed by a pigment. It can be found in forested and mountainous areas, and while it’s not exactly a houseplant, we felt it was worth a mention.

Brain Cactus

Who would have thought that there’s a cactus out there that looks just like a human brain? Pair it with a skull-shaped pot and you’ve got yourself a winner! It’s actually a succulent which comes from Mexico and it’s pretty easy to take care of, so hopefully you can keep it for next year. It should be kept in direct sunlight and watered sparingly.

Chinese Lantern Plant

While this should technically be planted outside, we felt it should still make the list. The Chinese Lantern Plant produces small, white flowers which are later sealed within orange lantern-shaped pods. It makes quite the spectacle, and will surely impress any trick or treat-ers. It’s very easy to grow and will spread quickly, so you might need to prune it.

Chinese lantern plant seeds: $8.85 for pack of 200 seeds @ Amazon