This new Razor electric scooter has built-in LEDs and a Bluetooth speaker

Remember the adage that children should be seen and not heard? Razor's new electric scooter for kids ensures that they'll be both seen and heard, whether you like it or not.

The Razor Sonic Glow Electric Scooter has a built-in Bluetooth speaker and LEDs that will pulse to the beat of the music. It's one of four new wheeled products the company is releasing this September.

(Image credit: Razor)

The Razor Sonic Glow Electric Scooter has a Bluetooth speaker that will connect to a smartphone, and blast any tunes your kid wants to play. Adding to the effect are multicolored LEDs in the scooter's steering tube and deck, which will pulse in sync with the music. Even without tunes, the lights will turn on automatically when they sense the scooter is in motion, and turn off when your child is finished riding.

The Sonic Glow Electric scooter has a rear hub-drive motor which can propel the scooter up to 10 miles per hour. Its rechargeable 24V battery should provide up to 55 minutes of riding time. Razor says the scooter is meant for children 8 and up, and can support riders up to 120 pounds. The Sonic Glow Electric scooter will cost $189.99, and will go on sale on September 19.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razor) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Razor) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Razor)

At the same time, Razor is also launching three other light-infused scooters. The Razor A+ Kick Lightshow is a non-powered kick scooter that has multicolored LEDs in the deck and its clear wheels. Like the Sonic Glow, the LEDs will turn on automatically when your child starts moving, and will turn off when the ride is over. The Razor A+ Lightshow for children 6 and up and has a maximum weight capacity of 143 pounds. It too will be available on Sept. 19, and will cost $44.99.

The RipRider 360 Lightshow is a big-wheel style trike that has dual caster wheels in the rear which allow the rider to perform drift moves and 360 spins. Its main wheel has more than 60 motion-activated multi-colored LEDs. The Lightshow is meant for kids age 5 and up, and a max of 160 pounds. It will be available starting Sept. 19 for $99.99.

The RipStik DLX Mini Lightshow is a caster board that also has multicolor LEDs built into the deck and caster wheels that project light both up and down, and can perform five different lighting effects. It's smaller than Razor's other RipStiks, and is meant for children 8 and up, and weighing up to 175 pounds. It will be available Sept. 19 for $59.99.

These all look like pretty fun toys, and the addition of LEDs will certainly add an extra layer of entertainment for your child. But when you hear Jojo Siwa blasting down the street, don't say we didn't warn you.