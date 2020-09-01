The Alienware Aurora just got even better — thanks to the RTX 3080

Our pick for the best gaming PC is about to get even better, thanks to the RTX 30-series family officially coming to the Alienware Aurora desktop. But that's not the only big upgrade in store for Alienware's gaming gear, as the company's latest laptops and monitors are getting outfitted with blazing-fast 360Hz displays.

The Alienware Aurora will soon be available with a choice of Nvidia's next-generation Ampere graphics cards, including the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. Whether you go for the Intel-powered standard model or the Aurora Ryzen Edition, you'll be able to take advantage of the new GPUs.

If you're in the market for a new monitor to complement your RTX-powered PC, Alienware has a few new options for you. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor boasts a crazy fast 360Hz refresh rate, complete with the Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer tool to help pro gamers measure their response times.

For something bigger, you can check out the Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor, which packs a large 37.5-inch curved display with a crisp quad-HD resolution. There's also the new Alienware 27 display, which looks to offer a nice middle ground with a 240Hz refresh rate, quad HD resolution and G-Sync Ultimate support.

(Image credit: Alienware)

If you're more of the gaming laptop type, Alienware has also upgraded two of our picks for the best gaming laptop. The Alienware Area 51m-R2 and Alienware m17 R3 both have been upgraded with 360Hz displays, bringing competitive-grade responsiveness to a beastly pair of laptops that already support 10th Gen Intel Core processors and RTX graphics.

We're still waiting on full specs, pricing and availability for Alienware's new fall lineup. But if you're in the market for a new desktop, laptop or monitor with some seriously compelling features, you should keep an eye out for these later this year.