T-Mobile Just Backed Out of Galaxy Fold Relaunch

Update July 25 3:47 pm ET: AT&T said it had no information to share about its plans.

The Galaxy Fold is coming back in September. But whenever Samsung's $2,000 folding phone appears, it won't be at T-Mobile.

The wireless carrier was originally planning to be among the retail outlets for the Galaxy Fold for the phone's original launch date in April. But after the phone's delay, it looks like the Uncarrier had second thoughts, based on a statement it provided to The Verge.

"T-Mobile will not carry the Galaxy Fold because we already offer customers a wide range of the latest smartphones," the wireless carrier said. "Please reach out to Samsung for any further inquiries."

T-Moble confirmed to us that it won't carry the Fold; Samsung declined to comment on the carrier's decision when we contacted them.

T-Mobile was one of two carriers in line to offer the Galaxy Fold; the other was AT&T. In addition, Best buy was set to offer the foldable phone until Samsung was forced to postpone the launch after early review units ran into problems.

AT&T said it didn't have any announcements to share when we asked for comment but did say it was working with Samsung. We also asked Best Buy for comment, but haven't heard back yet.

Why T-Mobile is hanging up

You can understand why Samsung's retail partners might decide to take a pass on take two of the Galaxy Fold rollout. Both Best Buy and AT&T were taking pre-orders on the phone this past spring when Samsung pressed the pause button on the launch.

Both companies cancelled all pre-orders, giving customers the option to be notified when the phone went back on sale. In AT&T's case, the carrier also issued $100 gift cards for customers inconvenienced by the delay.

The Galaxy Fold's launch was delayed after reviewers who tested out early units of the foldable phone ran into problems with the display. Samsung says it's taken steps to address those issues — a protective layer that was easy to pull back now extends the phone's bezel and the Fold's hinge now has protection caps to keep debris out.

Samsung hasn't announced a specific launch date for the Galaxy Fold in September. It's also said the phone will only be available in select countries, with no indication at this point which regions it has in mind.