Surface Pro 7 gets massive $300 price cut at Best Buy

If you're looking for a versatile 2-in-1, this Surface Pro 7 deal is for you.

Today only, Best Buy has the Surface Pro 7 on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $1,199, that's $300 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this year. (That's likely the best price we'll see till Amazon Prime Day).

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

This Surface Pro 7 deal takes a whopping $300 off Microsoft's tablet. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this configuration. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

Don't mind a slightly less powerful configuration? This Surface Pro 7 costs just $699 and includes Microsoft's Type Cover. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

The Surface Pro 7 on sale packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed by its solid performance and bright, colorful display. Performance-wise, the Core i5 CPU kept things running smoothly. We experienced no lag as we jumped between more than a dozen Chrome tabs, streamed five videos across Twitch and YouTube, and hammered away in Slack and Google Docs.

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Pro 7 packs a USB 3.1, USB-C and a Surface Connect ports, the latter of which you'll use for charging. There's also a microSD slot and headphone jack incorporated into its design. You can expect just shy of an 8-hour battery life.

The downside to this deal is that the Surface Pro Signature Cover adds another $129.99. However, if you don't mind a Core i3 CPU, Best Buy also has the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover on sale for $699. That's $260 off. This model downgrades you slightly to a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.