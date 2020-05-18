Stunning iPhone 12 video reveals totally new size

Apple's iPhone 12 is rumored to have four different models, with the smallest being a compact 5.4 inches. And this is our first peak at what what Apple's mini flagship could look like.

LetsGoDigital has commissioned frequent collaborator Jermaine Smit, also known as Concept Creator , to render a design for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. You can see the video for this stunning design below along with several images.

The renders bring to life all the iPhone 12 rumors that we have been hearing. First, the OLED display has a smaller notch, so you should be able to enjoy features like Face ID without having the TrueDepth camera take up as much room on the front of the device. This is because the iPhone 12 is rumored to place the speaker above the front camera.

You'll also see that the the aluminum body has flatter edges than the iPhone 11, so it looks more like the iPhone 5 than more recent iPhones. We like the retro look. Plus, having sides that are less curved should make the iPhone 12 easier to use with one hand and less slippery.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Concept Creator)

This iPhone 12 video shows a couple of other design changes. The SIM tray moved from the right side to left side under the volume buttons, and the buttons themselves have a more squared off look.

(Image credit: ConceptCreator)

There are two cameras on the back in this iPhone 12 render, which we presume will offer a wide angle lens and an ultra-wide angle lens. Beneath the screen will be a faster A14 Bionic chipset and a rumored 4GB RAM.

(Image credit: ConceptCreator)

With a 5.4-inch display, this iPhone will be the smallest one Apple has made since the iPhone 8 . However, unlike the iPhone 8 or the iPhone SE 2020 (which uses the same body), the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 might be smaller than the iPhone SE because of its full-screen display.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Concept Creator)

We're very interested in this smallest iPhone 12 because of its size but also its price. Previous rumors claim that the 5.4-inch model will have a starting price of $649. That's $50 less than the starting price of the iPhone 11, and will be a welcome change from the generally skyrocketing costs of flagship phones over the past few years. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S20 starts at $999.