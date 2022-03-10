Southampton vs Newcastle live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Southampton vs Newcastle live stream will see two Premier League Manager of the Month nominees meeting (or their teams at least). Both Southampton and Newcastle have been in fantastic form in 2022, so this really could be anyone’s game.

Southampton vs Newcastle live stream, date, time, channels The Southampton vs Newcastle live stream takes place Thursday, March 10.

► Time 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Southampton were humbled 4-0 last weekend by Aston Villa, but that single result shouldn’t erase the impressive job that manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is currently doing. Southampton went unbeaten in February, winning three and drawing one, earning Hasenhuttl a much-deserved Premier League manager of the month nomination.

This strong form has seen the side move into the top half of the table. While a late European qualification push seems unlikely, the progress on the field is clear for all to see.

While the home side will go into this one the slight favorites, Southampton don’t have a fantastic recent record against Newcastle. The Saints have only won twice in the two side’s last 10 encounters, most recently in November 2020. In fact, they would have suffered defeat in the reverse fixture if not for the 96th minute James Ward-Prowse penalty which rescued them a point.

Newcastle currently look unrecognizable. The side looked doomed to be playing Championship football next season just a few months ago, but are now unbeaten in 2022. The side haven’t tasted defeat in eight EPL games, winning five matches in that period. In fact, they are second only to Liverpool in the form table.

This resurgence isn’t solely down to a January transfer spend of £92m. Head coach Eddie Howe is also managing to get game-winning performances out of previously written off players like Joelinton, Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar. Meanwhile, new midfield signing Bruno Guimaraes is inching for a start and could get it against Southampton, as Howe is expected to rotate his squad ahead of a packed period of fixtures.

This should be a fascinating game between two sides that will both view the three points as there for the taking. Can Southampton bounce back after a disappointing result against Aston Villa, or will the Toon Army keep marching on?

See how this one plays out by watching the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Southampton vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Southampton vs Newcastle kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Southampton vs Newcastle) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.