Southampton vs Leeds United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Southampton vs Leeds United live stream features two teams lingering above the relegation zone, and two managers under pressure to turn things around.

Southampton vs Leeds United live stream, date, time, channels The Southampton vs Leeds United live stream takes place on Saturday (October 16).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Southampton go into the match with just four points and no victories. Leeds United, who have won just one game themselves, are just one league position and two points above their opponents heading into the weekend’s fixtures.

The reasons for their respective slow starts are fairly clear. Southampton are one of the Premier League’s lowest goal scorers so far, having put just five past their various opponents. They seem to be missing Danny Ings, who departed for Aston Villa this summer. Leeds United, meanwhile, have one of the Premier League’s leakiest defences. Only Norwich and Newcastle, who occupy the league’s bottom two positions, have conceded more goals than them in their opening seven matches.

However, Southampton will not be helped by the absence of Che Adams; the Scotland striker is unavailable due to a muscle injury picked up on international duty. The home side will also be without Jack Stephens, who has a knee injury. Captain James Ward-Prowse is suspended following his sending off against Chelsea prior to the international break. Ibrahima Diallo will likely replace him in midfield.

Leeds manager Marcelo Biesla is faced with a number of selection dilemmas. Winger Raphina scored his first goals for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning U.K. time, meaning he's in a race against the clock to be available to his club. Striker Patrick Bamford and defenders Robin Koch and Luke Ayling are all out with injuries. On a more positive note, England midfielder Kalvin Phillips could return following a calf-strain.

Southampton lost home and away against Leeds United in the Premier League last season. Leeds United have also won more Premier League games against Southampton than any other side. However, Southampton won five of the six league matches between the two between 2006 and 2012, as the teams languished in the lower divisions.

Can one of these struggling sides claim a victory and kick-start their season? Find out by watching the Leeds United vs Southampton live stream — and make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream wherever you are

The Southampton vs Leeds United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream in the UK

Southampton vs Leeds United kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Southampton vs Leeds United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Southampton vs Leeds United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.