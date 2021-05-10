Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price and release date leaked — and there's good news

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the latest in folding phones when it launches, it may have a more reasonable price than you think.

According to Twitter tech account FrontTron, Samsung's new flip phone will have a base price between $999 and $1,099, with the maximum price being $1,199. That's basically $300 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and it could lead to far more foldable sales once Galaxy Z Flip 3 launches.

The current Galaxy Z Flip 5G has an MSRP of $1,449. Even at its maximum spec, the Z Flip 3 will cost $150 less. The new price puts it in line with Samsung's most expensive conventional phones too, namely the $1,999 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and also the newer discounted price for the Z Flip 5G.

Tron's tweet also gives the date August 3, a date that fits with the rumored late-2021 launch window for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's the same month that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched in 2020, but a month before the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched, a phone the Z Flip 3 is assumed to be launching alongside. However Samsung has been launching its phones earlier than normal this year (for example, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series appeared in January rather than the usual March), and the August date fits in with that sped-up launch calendar.

FrontTron is not yet an established name in leaks, so it's possible their leak isn't as reliable as we might hope. However their claims at least seem in line with what we already know, which is encouraging news for their accuracy.

Skipping over having "2" in its name, apparently to keep it in line with the Galaxy Z Fold series, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will keep the same clamshell structure as the previous model, but with a few key differences.

Going by the leaks thus far, the exterior notification display and dual cameras are tipped to have a new design that merges them together in one big glass block, with the display significantly larger than the original model's 1.1-inch screen. It may also be reinforced with Samsung's newly patented "Armor Frame" tech to help address foldable phones' biggest weaknesses - their durability.

Within the Z Flip 3, expect a new 5G-ready chipset such as the Snapdragon 888, as well as 128GB and 256GB storage options. There aren't rumors about the inside display yet, but we can probably expect a similar one to the 6.7-inch screen, with a central punch-hole selfie camera, found on the original model.