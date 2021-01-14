How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21 — and the best deals so far

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 are now live after Samsung took the wraps off its newest phones. As expected, you've got three phones to choose from — the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 ($799), the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus ($999), and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra ($1,199).

All three phones arrive in stores on January 29. However, Samsung is offering one of the better pre-order deals if you have an eligible phone trade-in. Pre-order your Galaxy S21 at Samsung and get up to $700 off with trade-in. After discount, you'll pay just $99 for the Galaxy S21. Plus, you'll get up to a $200 Samsung credit. So if you're wondering how to pre-order the Galaxy S21 — here's everything you need to know.

Galaxy S21 models and pricing Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Starting price $799 $999 $1,199 Display (Resolution; Max. refresh rate) 6.2 inches (FHD, 120Hz) 6.7 inches (FHD, 120Hz) 6.8 inches (QHD, 120Hz) Rear cameras 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP 10x telephoto Front camera 10MP 10MP 40MP Chipset Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB/16GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Operating System Android 11 with One UI 3.0 Android 11 with One UI 3.0 Android 11 with One UI 3.0 Battery 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh Water Resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 Size 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches (151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm) 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm) 6.5 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm) Weight 6.1 ounces (172g) 7.1 ounces (202g) 8.0 ounces (228g)

How to pre-order the Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21: from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

It may be the smallest phone in Samsung's new lineup, but the Galaxy S21 packs nothing but power. It features a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10MP front camera, and 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. Pre-order the Galaxy S21 by January 28 and you'll get a $100 Samsung credit and free Galaxy SmartTag. If you have an eligible phone to trade in, you could get up to $700 off and pay just $2.78/month via a 36-month contract. If your trade-in phone has a cracked screen, Samsung will still give you up to a $550 credit.View Deal

Galaxy S21 Plus: from $299 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are very similar, but the latter sports a bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz display. Otherwise, you get the same Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10MP front camera, and 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. Pre-order the Galaxy S21 Plus by January 28 and you'll get a $150 Samsung credit and free Galaxy SmartTag. If you have an eligible phone to trade in, you could get up to $700 off and pay just $8.34/month via a 36-month contract.View Deal

Galaxy S21 Ultra: from $499 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the top-of-the line Galaxy phone. It features a massive 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 40MP front camera. Rear cameras include a 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto. Pre-order the Galaxy S21 Ultra by January 28 and you'll get a $200 Samsung credit and free Galaxy SmartTag. If you have an eligible phone to trade in, you could get up to $700 off and pay just $13.89/month via a 36-month contract.View Deal

Galaxy S21: $600 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited @ Verizon

Current Verizon customers can take up to $600 off any Galaxy S21 phone with trade-in and sign up on a Verizon Unlimited plan. Alternatively, buy any S21 phone and get $1,000 off the cost of another when you add a new line with Unlimited. View Deal

Galaxy S21: $800 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get $800 off any Galaxy S21 phone with trade-in of an eligible phone and activation of an Unlimited plan. After discount, you can get the Galaxy S21 for free, the Galaxy S21 Plus for $199.99, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $399.99. View Deal

Galaxy S21: from $792 @ Visible

Verizon-owned carrier Visible will have both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus available for sale starting on January 29. Purchase any of the phones and you'll get a $200 Samsung credit. Plus, new customers who port their number from a competing carrier will also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live. Prices start at $792 for the Galaxy S21 and $984 for the Galaxy S21 Plus.View Deal

Galaxy S21: Get up to $200 in credit @ US Cellular

Like Samsung, US Cellular is offering credits to anyone who pre-orders a Galaxy S21 by Jan. 28. You get a $100 credit for the S21, $150 for the S21 Plus and $200 for the S21 Ultra. US Cellular lets you pay off the phone over 30 months; prices are $26.66 per month for the S21, $33.33 for the S21 Plus and $39.99 for the S21 Ultra.View Deal