Galaxy S20 event live blog: Here's all the big Unpacked 2020 announcements

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip, as well as the Galaxy Buds Plus. The focus is on camera quality with the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, as well as 5G connectivity, which is coming to all three phones.

The Galaxy Z Flip is a new foldable phone with a 6.7-inch display and unique hinge design that makes it easy to video chat.

Last but not least is the Galaxy Buds Plus, which deliver up to 11 hours of battery life along with better sound quality.

Here's all the big announcements from today's Unpacked 2020 events and the full live blog below.

Samsung Unpacked 2020 news: The highlights

Galaxy S20 event live blog

The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 live stream is available on YouTube and we've embedded the player right here so you can follow along with all of the action.

2:59 pm ET: Google's Hiroshi Lockheimer has taken the stage at Samsung Unpacked., who is SVP Platform and Ecosystems.

He says that Google is working closely with Samsung on things like Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip, which makes it easy to video chat with the top part of the display.

2:56 pm ET: Here's the prices for the Galaxy S20 lineup and the newly reduced prices for the Galaxy S10 lineup. The Galaxy S20 will start at $999 and go all the way up to the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,399.

The Galaxy S10e is now only $599.

2:53 pm ET: Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Buds Plus, which promise better sound quality, quicker switching between devices and longer battery life. Expect up to 11 hours of listening time, which more than double the AirPods endurance.

The Buds Plus will be available February 29.

2:50 pm ET: Microsoft's Forza Street gaming is coming to Samsung's Galaxy S20 devices, which should be able to take full advantage of the 120Hz display. It's available for pre-registration on the Galaxy Store.

Samsung says that this is just the beginning of its partnership with Xbox...You'll hear more about a cloud gaming experience later this year.

2:49 pm ET: The Galaxy S20 is the first Samsung phone with a 120-Hz display and a 240-Hz touch sensor, so you should enjoy a smooth experience when gaming.

Plus, with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you'll have the option of up to 16GB of RAM for even better performance.

2:47 pm ET: David S. Park from Samsung says that Google Duo video chat will be integrated into the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip. You'll be able to chat in landscape mode as well as chat in full HD.

You can also use Google Duo to leave video messages.

2:45 pm ET: The Galaxy S20 series will make it easier to find Netflix content using Bixby voice commands, and Samsung is touting the ability to download content faster over 5G.

2:42 pm ET: Netflix CMO Jackie-Lee Joe has taken the stage at Samsung Unpacked. Netflix is being announced as Samsung's mobile entertainment partner. The goal is to make the Netflix experience the best it can be on Samsung's devices. This will be accomplished through better integration.

For example, Samsung users will get access to bonus content, such as Narcos behind-the-scenes content.

2:39 pm ET: Check out the Galaxy S20 Ultra's zoom in action. This is how close you can get.

Look at that 30X Zoom! #GalaxyS20Ultra #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/tMmLSpLVaBFebruary 11, 2020

2:35 pm ET: The Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts a folded zoom lens that enables 10x lossless zoom. And there's a 100x digital zoom.

2:34 pm ET: The Galaxy S20 Ultra has the largest and most powerful image sensor ever in a smartphone. It starts with a 108MP AI camera for the ultimate in detail.

The S20 Ultra takes multiple frames and merges them into a high-quality phone in just a tenth of a second. And there's a new bright night sensor for taking low-light pics. The phone can combine 9 pixels into 1, which is unique to the S20 Ultra.

2:33 pm ET: The Galaxy S20 can give you up 1.5TB of storage when you add an SD card. And you can share files up to 5 friends at the same time.

2:30 pm ET: The Galaxy S20 captures video in 8K. And you'll be able to easily share video to 8K Samsung TVs. You'll also be able to upload directly to YouTube without losing quality.

2:28 pm ET: The Galaxy S20 has a new single take mode for its cameras that takes video and still shots from multiple cameras, and then you can pick your favorites and share them out.

The Galaxy S20 has up to a 30x digital zoom and the Ultra has a 100x Space zoom.

The Galaxy S20 family is official! Those cameras are so legit, Samsung is streaming Unpacked with them. pic.twitter.com/Oy7Z23ilEgFebruary 11, 2020

2:22 pm ET: Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S20! You can see our full hands-on review here of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Samsung event is being captured and streamed with the Galaxy S20.

2:19 pm: Tm Roh has taken the stage, who now heads up Samsung's mobile division. He says that Samsung is taking a big step forward in being an "innovator of mobile experiences."

This involves the convergence of 5G, AI and iOT. Yes, that's a lot of acronymns.

2:14 pm ET: Samsung is working with designer Thom Browne to come out with a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip and more details will be revealed at New York Fashion week tomorrow.

2:10 pm ET: The Galaxy Z Flip will be available Feb. 14 and will start at $1,380. Yes, that's a lot of money.

2:06 pm ET: The Galaxy Z Flip has a Flex Mode with that takes advantage of the Flex Mode hinge. So you can video chat or use the camera with the phone folded in half while the controls are on the bottom.

2:04 pm ET: Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, which is a new foldable flip phone. It has small cover display for notifications and selfies and the main screen unfolds to show off a 6.7-inch display. It uses ultra-thin glass that folds.

You can fold and unfold 200,000 times, Samsung says.

1:30 pm ET: Which new Samsung product are you most excited for? Vote below!

Which rumored Galaxy announcement are you most excited for?#samsungeventFebruary 11, 2020

1:23 pm ET: It looks like the Galaxy S20 will have a new feature called Music Share. Here's how it works. Someone will be able to piggyback on your Bluetooth connection so that they'll be able to play DJ through your Bluetooth speaker or car speaker.

Last minute leak? Why not. There is a feature called Music Share on the S20 where you will be able to connect your phone to a bluetooth speaker then have your friends connect their S20 to your S20 to play music from their phone through your phone onto the speakers.February 11, 2020

1:10 pm ET: Samsung is showing off lots of ads for its other products. I wouldn't expect a new smartwatch today...

We’ve got an hour to kill until showtime, so why not watch an endless loop of old Samsung ads? #samsungevent pic.twitter.com/jHHGi3vegPFebruary 11, 2020

1:01 pm ET: The password is...

12:56 pm ET: The event is getting closer and the room at the Palace of Fine arts is starting to fill up. And some people are wearing masks, which is not a big surprise given coronavirus fears.

12:46 pm ET: Here's a quick walkthrough the trippy venue for Unpacked 2020. This is the inside of the Palace of Fine Arts, transformed.

Quick walkthrough of the #GalaxyUNPACKED2020 venue. It’s a party in here! pic.twitter.com/3LG3m8lrFUFebruary 11, 2020

12:44 pm ET: Conspiracy theory much?

Samsung is using folding chairs for Unpacked, the very event where we expect to see the foldable Galaxy Z Flip. Coincidence? We don’t think so. #samsungevent pic.twitter.com/IcrHQHV9M8February 11, 2020

12:43 pm ET: Mike Andronico (right) and Philip Michaels are ready for all the big announcements. And Phil has his game face on.

12:38 pm ET: Tom's Guide is inside. We're seated front and center, but have a little while to go before the keynote kicks off.

12:26 pm ET: Here's a look at the line right outside the Palace of Fine Arts as we wait to get in to the Unpacked 2020 event to see all the latest Galaxy announcements.

Mike Andronico says: "A whole lotta people to see a bunch of phones that leaked ;-)"

12:24 pm ET: Ok, now I feel like we're being trolled back in the NYC office. Look at this gorgeous photo taken by Philip Michaels at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. We're getting closer to start time.

12:18 pm ET: For those suffering through yet another rainy day, Mike Andronico in San Francisco informs us he may not go inside. So that's what the sun looks like! And, no, Mike I'm not going to tell people the sun is burning your face...Oh wait.

12:16 pm ET: Mike Andronico and Philip Michaels have their passes! Get ready for all the action.

12:14 pm ET: We're live in San Francisco at the Palace of Fine Arts, and the line to get into the venue for Unpacked 2020 is already pretty long.

11:48 am ET: A full trailer of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra has leaked online. We've embedded it here.

In the video you can see the new phones from multiple angles, including the monster camera array on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its Space Zoom. This dwarfs the camera setup on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

11:32 am ET: Evan Blass just leaked a bunch of promotional materials for the Galaxy Z Flip, including official looking descriptions and specs. This is the money quote.

"A full-screen phone that folds to fit in your pocket and revolutionary flexible glass, a hands-free camera experience and a dual battery that lasts all day. Meet the phone that changes the shape of the future."

Samsung is also touting a hands-free shooting experience for selfie shooting and vlogging. You'll see yourself in the top screen and view controls on the bottom half of the display.

Expect two colors: Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. The Galaxy Z Flip has a 3,300 mAh battery, which is bigger than the Razr's battery.