Roku bringing canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist back for holiday movie

A very merry Christmas is coming for fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Roku has officially ordered a holiday movie based on the canceled NBC musical series.

Titled Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, the feature-length film will stream exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. later this year. It will also be available on Roku in Canada and the U.K..

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was canceled by NBC in June after two seasons. Producer Lionsgate engaged in talks with Peacock for a third season, but no deal materialized. Instead, Roku stepped in to save the show. The holiday movie is the first step, and according to TVLine, if it does well, Roku may order more episodes.

The musical dramedy centers on Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a software developer who develops the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of other people as popular songs. The show has featured the work of artists like the Beatles, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Joel, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

Production on Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is set to begin next week in Vancouver and will reunite the cast, which includes Jane Levy (Zoey), Skylar Astin (Max), Alex Newell (Mo), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie) and Peter Gallagher (Mitch). Series creator Austin Winsberg is writing the script, while series pilot director Richard Shepard is helming the film.

The Roku Channel is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist's new home

Along with the movie, The Roku Channel has nabbed the rights to all 25 episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. They'll be available on the platform this fall.

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again,” creator Austin Winsberg, who will write the movie, said in a statement. “I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere.”

The Roku Channel is becoming more of force in the streaming originals landscape. Earlier this year, it acquired Quibi's library and launched its shows as Roku Originals. The streamer has since ordered new seasons of Reno 911!, Kevin Hart's Die Hart and Most Dangerous Game.