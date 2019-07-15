Prime Day Fail? Amazon Showing Wrong Prices

It wouldn't be Amazon Prime Day without a good old-fashioned Amazon fail. While Prime Day deals are already live for certain products, you might miss some of the best deals available right now due to Amazon's website being a bit of a mess right now.

For example, when I look at the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's "Today's Deals" section, I see deal prices of $14.99 and $24.99, respectively. But when I click on the product pages for those products, I see the full price. To make things even more confusing, I get the sale price when I add the item to my cart from the Today's Deals page, but not when I do so from the product page.

Due to an Amazon glitch, you can have the same item in your cart at two different prices. (Image credit: Amazon)

As such, we recommend doing the former if you're trying to snag one of the many Prime Day deals currently available already. Multiple people in the Tom's Guide office have confirmed having the same issues.

Amazon having site problems during Prime Day is nothing new. Last year, Amazon went down completely for 15 minutes around the time Prime Day 2018 kicked off. While this doesn't seem as severe, it's worth keeping in mind. Be sure to use Amazon's Today's Deals section and add items to your cart before buying to make sure you don't accidentally pay full price for anything that's on sale.

Hopefully Amazon sorts this issue out soon. In the meantime, we'll be rounding up the best Prime Day deals all week long, so be sure to check back for the best discounts available (that actually work!)