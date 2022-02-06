Ozark season 4 part 2: Everything we know so far

Ozark season 4 part 2 will bring the series finale of the Netflix crime drama. The first half of the super-sized season added to the show's body count, with several key characters meeting their demise. And fans are expecting the action to be even more brutal and bloody in Ozark season 4 part 2.

Ozark follows Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) after he gets in trouble with a Mexican cartel and relocates his family to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region to set up an even bigger money laundering scheme for them. After settling down into the area, he and wife Wendy (Laura Linney) become involved with local criminals like the Langmore and Snell families, as well as the Kansas City Mafia.

Ozark followed in the mold of Breaking Bad, which also revolved around an average family man turning into a criminal antihero. And like that series, Ozark became a perennial awards nominee (and winner) and one of the best Netflix shows.

The final season is supersized, with a total of 14 episodes divided between two halves, which began with Ozark season 4 part 1, which came out last Monday.

Showrunner Chris Mundy talked to Entertainment Weekly about why they are wrapping up the show now.

"Jason has talked since the beginning about making sure we didn't overstay our welcome," he explained. "And because we're so serialized, we needed to stay emotionally true and not feel like we're just putting them in the same old situation again. So somewhere in the five-season range felt right. If we went on anymore after that, we'd be vamping.”

Here's what we know so far about Ozark season 4 part 2.

Netflix has not set the Ozark season 4 part 2 release date yet, but we can make some educated speculation.

The first batch of episodes dropped on January 21. The second installment could arrive later this year — perhaps even in a few month!

Another popular Netflix drama, Money Heist, also released its final season in two parts last year. The first half dropped in September, while the second part debuted in December.

Filming is already complete on Ozark season 4 part 2, so the episodes are ready to go. If Netflix follows the Money Heist example, it could drop in April. But we have a feeling the streamer will hold it until later in 2022 — our best guess is the fall.

Ozark season 4 part 2 cast speculation

The cast of Ozark is led by Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a former financial advisor turned money launderer, and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, a former political PR manager turned realty stager and lobbyist.

The other major cast member is Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, a member of a local crime family and former assistant to Marty.

They will be be joined by:

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Marty and Wendy's daughter

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Marty and Wendy's son

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, head of a Mexican drug cartel

Alfonso Herrera as Javier "Javi" Elizondro, Navarro's nephew and cartel lieutenant

Jessica Frances Dukes as FBI Special Agent Maya Miller

Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem, a private investigator

Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf, a wealthy lawyer and Byrde ally

Veronica Falcón as Camila, Navarro's sister and Javi's mother

Richard Thomas as Nathan Davis, Wendy's estranged father

CC Castillo as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, the acting sheriff in the Ozarks

Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw, CEO of Shaw Medical

Bruce Davison as Randall Schafer, a retired Republican Senator

John Bedford Lloyd as Frank Cosgrove, head of the Kansas City mafia

Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr, a mafia member

Several cast members will not be returning because their characters died in the first half of season 4, including Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell and Charlie Tahan as Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore.

Ozark season 4 part 2 episodes

Ozark's final season consists 14 episodes, which is more than the 10 episodes of each previous seasons. The 14 episodes have been divided into two parts of seven episodes each.

"A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," Bateman said. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

Ozark season 4 part 2 plot

Ozark season 4 part 2 will pick up after the shocking events of the first half. Following the imprisonment of Omar Navarro, his nephew Javi has taken over the cartel. In one of his first acts, he murders Darlene Snell and Wyatt Langmore to take out their heroin operation. An enraged Ruth threatens the Byrdes with a shotgun to find out who killed them. When Jonah tells her it was Javi, she vows to get revenge for her business partner and cousin.

The second half of Ozark's final season is likely to address a number of open questions: