OnePlus Nord N10 5G launch looks imminent — here's the proof

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G, the successor to the first OnePlus Nord, might be on its way depending on what you make of a recent official Instagram post.

The oneplus.nord Instagram account posted the image you can see below, which is an artistic take on the OnePlus logo with the caption "#ComingSoon."

There are no details outside of the hashtag but it's worth noting the fact that it's on the oneplus.nord account instead of the normal OnePlus account. It's clear that something is on the way, even if it isn't a new handset as we expect.

#ComingSoon OnePlus Nord A photo posted by @oneplus.nord on Sep 28, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

The first Nord launched in August this year, but as good as it is, you can't buy it in the U.S. That's why we're particularly interested in the Nord N10, since it's likely the first mid-range OnePlus handset that American users will be able to buy.

The N10 is rumored to be a little less powerful than the original Nord, using a Qualcomm-designed Snapdragon 690 chipset instead of the Nord's 765G. However the N10 will still be 5G-ready, use a near-identical 6.44-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and will have four rear cameras, consisting of a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two more 2MP sensors.

Despite these fairly impressive specs, the price is thought to be cheaper than the Nord, which retails for roughly $500 converted. The Nord N10 will likely hit a similar $400 mark to the iPhone SE or Google Pixel 4a, a key price point for mid-range phones from premium manufacturers.

The OnePlus 8T, the company's refresh of its flagship launched earlier this year, is getting a full reveal on October 14. This would be the perfect opportunity to show off the Nord N10 5G too, but perhaps OnePlus will want to give the phones room to breathe by giving them separate launches.

Don't forget about the OnePlus Clover either. This is believed to be an even cheaper phone that would be OnePlus' first foray into the budget market. This will have a large 6.5-inch display, a 6,000 mAh battery, three rear cameras and a Snapdragon 460 chipset, according to one major leak.