Narcos: Mexico season 3 release date, trailer, cast and more

Narcos: Mexico season 3 is going out with a bang. The drug cartel drama is ending its run on Netflix with a final season that ushers in the next generation of kingpins. As the trailer teases, the new episodes will feature "a war that would change Mexico and drug trafficking forever."

The original Narcos series focused on Pablo Escobar and the crime syndicates in Colombia. After three seasons, it wrapped up and led to Narcos: Mexico, which chronicled the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel and its leader, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna). The story also covered the DEA's tracking of the cartel, starting with agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) and later, agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy).

Narcos: Mexico season 3 is set in the '90s, following the arrest of Gallardo. Newly independent gangs struggle to survive the political upheaval and escalating violence. And a new generation of bosses emerge to take the mantle from their predecessors.

It's unclear yet if Narcos will continue in a different location. Producers have previously said they intended to follow the drug trade across different countries.

Here's everything we know so far about Narcos: Mexico season 3.

Netflix has set the Narcos: Mexico season 3 release date for Friday, November 5.

The season will consist of 10 episodes. Former Narcos star Wagner Moura joins the list of episode directors that also includes Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 trailer

The trailer for Narcos: Mexico season 3 begins with a twist — the show's first female narrator (more on her below). A series of ominous images flash, from gunshots to a DEA raid to a home invasion. She notes that war is coming to her country and it "spreads like fire."

"But no matter how fast it burns, the music keeps playing," she says.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 cast

The cast of Narcos: Mexico season 3 will feature a ton of new faces — nine new series regulars. Following the departure of star Diego Luna, the returning lead is Scoot McNairy as DEA Agent Walt Breslin.

Also returning:

José María Yázpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes, Gallardo's partner

Alfonso Dosal as Benjamín Arellano Félix, leader of the Tijuana cartel

Mayra Hermosillo as Enedina Arellano Félix, Benjamín's sister and an accountant

Manuel Masalva as Ramón Arellano Félix, Benjamín's brother

Matt Letscher as Jaime Kuykendall, head of the Guadalajara bureau of the DEA

Alejandro Edda as Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, leader of the Sinaloa cartel

Gorka Lasaosa as Héctor Luis Palma Salazar, aka Pacho, head of the Cali cartel

Season 3's additions are led by Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez, an idealistic and ambitious journalist who is the show's first female narrator (previous narrators were McNairy, Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook). Her mission is to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated.

Luis Gerardo Méndez is playing Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop who is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings. Alberto Guerra is Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, an independent drug trafficker who eventually becomes a leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

Other new Narcos: Mexico season 3 cast members include Alejandro Furth as Ramon Salgado, Lorenzo Ferro as Alex Hodoyan, José Zúñiga as General Rebollo, Diego Calva as Arturo Beltran Leyva, Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Dani, and Beau Mirchoff as Steve Sheridan.