Microsoft Surface Duo teased in new image — from Google

The Microsoft Surface Duo looks imminent judging by recent leaks, and the latest tease of the upcoming dual screen phone comes from a surprising source — Google.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of Android and Chrome at Google, tweeted a seemingly inconspicuous photo of his Japanese dinner earlier this week. But look a little closer, and you'll notice a Surface Duo sitting between all that meat and vegetables.

The best phones you can buy now

What to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Made some yakitori and yakiniku this weekend! 🐓🧅🍢🥩🍚🥢🥢🥢🥢 pic.twitter.com/moSdmFQzSfAugust 10, 2020

This new photo doesn't necessarily reveal anything new, showing off the same dual-screen design we've been seeing since Microsoft unveiled the Duo in late 2019. There does, however, seem to be some sort of white protective case covering the foldable phone.

A Surface Duo tease from Google shouldn't come as a big surprise — Microsoft's new phone will run Android, and the two companies have likely been working closely together in order to get Google's OS running properly on such a unique device. But this apparent endorsement does seem to be a good sign that Google is all in on Microsoft's new two-screen phone, and will hopefully support it well after launch.

According to recent leaks, the Surface Duo will sport two 5.6-inch AMOLED 1800 x 1350 displays designed for seamless multitasking. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage — that doesn't quite measure up to the more powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus you'll find in devices such as the Galaxy Note 20, but should hopefully still deliver a smooth two-screen experience.

Microsoft's new device could be set to launch the week of August 24 according to a recent tip, meaning we may just be weeks away from an interesting foldable showdown between the Duo and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.