MacBook Pro 2020 leak just revealed new model — Apple Silicon imminent?

We've been waiting on a new MacBook Pro 2020, ever since Apple announced Apple Silicon-powered Macs at WWDC 2020. With recent rumors pointing to a November Apple event, a new leak directly from the company itself has given us reason to believe a new 16MacBook Pro is imminent, and it might be the Apple Silicon MacBook Pro.

While this could be a mistake, Apple's leak came in the form of new release notes for its Boot Camp software, which says "Fixes a stability issue that could occur during heavy CPU load on 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 and 2020)," And, as you may know, there is no 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro ... yet.

These notes were shared by Twitter user @atharvakale343, and point to Boot Camp 6.1.13, which also fixes the same issue in the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. While this could be a typo from the Apple update notes team, adding in "and 2020" to that line looks like an unforced error, to borrow a sports metaphor.

CONFIRMED!!16-inch MacBook Pro (2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020).In a Boot Camp Update@MKBHD @a_rumors1111 @markgurman @mingchikuo @jon_prosser pic.twitter.com/VAN7TsTNUBOctober 23, 2020

While a super-fast 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro could arrive this fall, it seems just as likely that Apple would update the high-end MacBook Pro with Intel processors for one last time. When the 16-inch MacBook Pro was revealed in 2019, Apple added 9th Gen Intel Core processors, so it's got room to add 10th Gen processors. (Heck, even 11th Gen Tiger Lake if the chips are ready.)

An Intel 16-inch MacBook Pro is just as possible because it makes more sense for Apple to start out the Apple Silicon MacBooks with a more-modest 12-inch or 13-inch MacBook, as has been rumored. A MacBook with a less-demanding processor would offer more battery life, as Apple has promoted lower power consumption as a major plus of its Apple Silicon-based laptops.