Look out, Oculus Quest 2 — HTC Vive Pro 2 arrives with 5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

HTC revealed the Vive Pro 2 during the company’s global VR conference today. Sporting 5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, HTC is looking to help provide the most immersive VR experiences possible.

The Vive Pro 2 looks to offer several notable upgrades to 2018’s Vive Pro. Pushing the 5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate aside for a bit, the new headset will make use of a dual stacked-lens design — increasing the field of view 120 degrees — that’ll help prevent the dreaded “screen door effect.” And gone are the days of staring at the gaps between pixels. The Vive Pro 2 will also be the first VR headset to use DSC (Display Stream Compression). Typically used in high-end monitors, DSC will bolster the already impressive visual quality of HTC’s latest VR headset.

HTC is looking to “take PC VR to the next level,” as noted in a press release . That said, the company isn’t going to leave early adopters behind. All of the VIVE SteamVR accessories will work with the Vive Pro 2. That includes controllers/gloves, base stations, trackers, etc. It’s even possible to use older graphic cards that were supported by the original Vive Pro.

Design wise, the Vive Pro 2 is similar to its predecessor. It features the same adjustable head strap, quick-adjusting sizing dial and 3D spatial sound. Most of the upgrades can be found inside the headset. Which, given how well received the first Pro was, isn’t a bad thing.

HTC opened the pre-order floodgates today with a special discount. The Vive Pro 2 currently retails for $749, $50 off the regular price, while the full-kit (which includes the Base Station 2.0 and Vive Controllers) will cost $1399 come June 4th.

Some might scoff at the price, especially when considering that more affordable headsets like the Oculus Quest 2, which starts at $299, exist. That said, not many offer what the Vive Pro 2 does; the only other 5K VR headsets are the Pimax Vision 5K and 8K models, both of which are currently more expensive than the HTC Vive Pro 2.

As for how the HTC Vive Pro 2 will stand out in a crowded VR marketplace remains to be seen. Right now, the VR conversation continues to center around the Oculus Quest 2. Not only is its price point affordable, it can be plugged into a PC for more hardcore applications. Plus, Oculus' Air Link functionality makes games with a lot of movement far easier as it removes dangling wires. While the HTC Vive Pro 2 does impress on paper, its 120-degree field-of-view is measured in the diagonal, meaning it's not as expansive as HTC would suggest. Plus, HTC has opted for LCD displays over OLED, which some feel is a downgrade. Lastly, the full $1,400 kit includes the original Vive wands. The controllers have not been updated at all for 2021. For HTC to standout, it really will need to prove that these upgrades are worth the price.