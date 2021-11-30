Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 live blog — all the big news as it happens

We're about to learn a lot more about the silicon that will power next year's leading Android phones. Qualcomm is hosting its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit starting today (Nov. 30), and if this year's edition is anything like past events, the big highlight will be the reveal of a new top-of-the-line Snapdragon system-on-chip potentially called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Qualcomm has promised as much on its Snapdragon Tech Summit home page. "Join us... for the latest on the Snapdragon premium tier mobile platform and showcase of industry-leading technology innovations across camera, AI, gaming, and connectivity, including breakthroughs in the connected intelligent edge," the company says. That sure sounds like a new frontline Snapdragon chipset is on the way.

We should also find out what Qualcomm plans to officially call this new silicon. Earlier this month, the chipmaker announced it was doing away with its traditional three digit naming scheme, instead adopting a new naming convention.

Rather than calling its chip the Snapdragon 898 as had been rumored, Qualcomm instead plans to just use the series number — 8, in this case — and a generation number. The idea is to simplify the names of the Snapdragon chips and to roll that out across the mobile lineup starting with the 8 series. The speculation is that Qualcomm will call the new chip the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and leaked images seem to confirm that name.

Little else is known about the next Snapdragon chip, though leaked benchmarks have suggested it could have a hard time keeping pace with the A15 Bionic that currently powers Apple's latest iPhones. Another rumor suggests we could see a phone powered by the new Snapdragon chip before the year is out.

Whatever Qualcomm has in store should be revealed shortly. Today's opening keynote of the Snapdragon Tech Summit starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. You can watch a live stream of the Qualcomm news from the Tech Summit website or at the embedded YouTube stream below. We'll also be following along with the latest mobil processor news as it happens.