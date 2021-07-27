iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly offer new titanium alloy design

We're right on the cusp on the iPhone 13, but some parts of the industry are already looking forward to the iPhone 14 in 2022. While we're not likely to hear much about that phone until the iPhone 13's fervor dies down, a JPMorgan Chase investor's call might have revealed a possible detail about the 2022 iPhone.

As reported by iPhone Wired, the iPhone 14 Pro could use a titanium alloy body, making it extremely durable. A titanium alloy will likely be more resistant to scratches, corrosion, and bending than stainless steel or aluminum. However, it tends to show fingerprints and its durability makes it resistant to etching (for the Apple logo, most importantly).

Of course, Apple being Apple, the company will likely find workarounds for these weaknesses. The report only mentioned the iPhone 14 Pro, so the base model iPhone 14 could stick with aluminum. After all, Apple likes to save the most premium experiences for the Pro models.

Since we haven't even seen the iPhone 13 yet, details about the iPhone 14 are far from set in stone. In fact, Apple could ditch this idea altogether since the phone is still likely in still in the design and planning stages at this point.

A titanium alloy phone would be something else, since it's a material we're definitely not used to seeing on smartphones. It has notable benefits over stainless steel and aluminum, though it's also more expensive. That could either mean Apple would have a smaller margin on the iPhone 14 Pro sales or, more likely, the company would raise the price of the Pro models to compensate.

We probably won't hear much about the iPhone 14 until well into 2022, and even then, it may not be all that much. One reason we think that we've heard so much about the iPhone 13 is that the work-from-home stuff has led to leaks in Apple's supply chain. With Apple likely requiring employees to return to work later this year, there may be less leaks for the iPhone 14. We'll just have to see.

For now, all eyes are on the iPhone 13, likely coming out this September.