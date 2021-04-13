Indiana Jones 5: Cast, trailer, release date, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and more

Indiana Jones 5, the first chapter in the Indiana Jones saga under The Walt Disney Company, has been a topic of conversation since 2008. It follows up Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and looks to reset the iconic historian on the big screen clearing up the debris of its predecessor getting widely panned.

So, who will be trusted to make sure Dr. Jones and his whip have a better outing? We're still in the early days of learning the cast for Indiana Jones 5, but what we do know gives us faith for this new project. And even the film's composer gives us reason to consider this one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

Development has been taking place on Indiana Jones 5 since 2008, back when execs were still mentioning the possibility of Shia LaBeouf returning. George Lucas even said that there was a chance that LaBeouf could be the star of the film. In the time that passed, LaBeouf openly criticized the production of Indy 4, and Harrison Ford referred to the younger actor as a "f***ing idiot."

Then, The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm, and all the groundwork for Indiana Jones 5 began. While we don't know much about the story itself, Harrison Ford has given us reason to expect that Indy 5 will feel a little conclusive, telling IGN that the movie will “see part of [Indy’s] history resolved.”

We are scheduled to get Indiana Jones 5 on July 29, 2022, though by then it will probably have a real title. At this point, it's still listed as "Untitled Indiana Jones" in the Disney schedule. If you're concerned with delays in the release date process, note that this July 2022 date was still in Disney's calendar as of March 2021.

Production is scheduled to start in August 2021, so we're guessing the Lucasfilm crew expects to be pretty productive and efficient.

And Indiana Jones 5 may or may not be the final installment in the series. Kathleen Kennedy announced the film as the "next and final installment" at the Disney Investors Day 2020 in December.

Indiana Jones 5 cast adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge

For a while, Harrison Ford was the only name attached to Indiana Jones 5. That changed recently, as it was announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) was joining the cast. Waller-Bridge has a packed docket of projects following the success of her series, including a Amazon Prime Video series based on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, where Donald Glover co-stars alongside her.

Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in TBA role

Indiana Jones 5 crew

And expect Indiana Jones 5 to sound right too. The legendary John Williams is back to score Indy. We learned about Williams' return in 2016, when Steven Spielberg confirmed at the red carpet for the American Film Institute event honoring the composer with a lifetime achievement award.

Indiana Jones 5 trailer

If you see site pretending to have an Indiana Jones 5 trailer, it's likely just a booby-trapped forgery. We're a bit far off from an Indy 5 trailer, as casting is still being announced.