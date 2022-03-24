How to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus

Here's how to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus

The Indian Premier League is back, and if you're based in the U.S. that means you'll want to know how to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus. And you really will want to tune in, because it promises to be an exhilarating contest.

To say that anticipation is high would be an understatement; the last two IPL tournaments have been blighted by Covid, so a full schedule in front of millions of Indian fans is a welcome return to normality.

But even if you're watching on TV rather than at the ground, there's plenty to look forward to. We've got a separate guide to the IPL 2022 live streams around the world, and a preview of the opening Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders game, but here we're going to focus on ESPN Plus' IPL coverage.

So what will ESPN Plus be showing? When will it be on? And how much will you have to pay? Here's our full guide to how to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus.

How to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus: Content

The good news is that every ball of the IPL 2022 will be shown live on ESPN Plus. And with 74 games taking place, that's a lot of action; in fact, if every game went the distance that would be 2,960 overs, or 17,760 balls to enjoy!

What's more, every IPL 2022 live stream on ESPN Plus will be shown in English and Hindi and each one will also be shown in highlights form later in the day.

Plus, in order to fill in time and whet your appetite for the next game, you'll also be able to watch highlights of classic games from previous years and features on everything from the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to best-of clip shows dedicated to the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Outside of cricket, ESPN Plus has huge amounts of other sporting content including MLB, NHL, NCAA basketball, UFC, PGA golf and lots of soccer, ranging from internationals to MLS to various European leagues and cups.  

In short, there'll be plenty to keep you occupied — even if you don't watch all 17,760 balls of the IPL 2022.

ESPN Plus for the IPL 2022 live streams in the U.S

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for the IPL 2022 live streams in the U.S. ESPN Plus costs a very reasonable $6.99/month or an even better $69.99 for the whole year. As well as showing the IPL 2022, ESPN Plus has lots more soccer coverage including La Liga, Bundesliga, the English Championship and MLS. And of course it has many of the other big sports including NBA, NFL and PGA golf.

View Deal

How to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus: Pricing

Of course while ESPN Plus clearly has the content side covered, the big question is how much you'll have to pay for all these IPL 2022 treats — because sadly, it's not free.

Fortunately, ESPN Plus is a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year

Better still, you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for an incredible $13.99 per month (or $19.99/month if you want ad-free Hulu). That saves you nearly $8 on the usual price of $21.97 if you signed up for those three services individually, making it one of the best deals in streaming TV. 

We probably don't need to tell you what's on offer on Disney Plus and Hulu, as they both feature highly in our best streaming services guide. But as a reminder: Marvel movies and shows, Star Wars, every classic Disney animation, Pixar movies, The Simpsons, The Handmaid's Tale, Rick & Morty and much, much more.

In short: you might come for the IPL 2022, but you'll stay for everything else. 

How to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus: Devices

If you're cautious about cutting the cord, don't worry — ESPN Plus is available on all of the devices you most likely already own and use daily. 

For instance, there are apps for iOS and Android devices, plus PS5 (if you got lucky with a PS5 restock) and PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire devices, Samsung smart TVs and much more. 

Given that you can also watch it via the ESPN Plus website, whatever device you're on, you won't be lacking for options.

How to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus: The tournament

Mumbai Indians celebrate winning the 2019 IPL tournament

(Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

There are 10 teams in this year's IPL — the eight from last year plus two new sides, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. 

That increased tournament size has resulted in a new format: two groups of five, with each team playing 14 games. However, there'll be a single league table, with the top four going through to the playoffs.

It's a rather complicated approach which sees some teams meet twice and others just once, but presumably it will all make sense once the tournament begins. 

Who's going to win? Well, every one of the 10 teams has a reasonable shot at it. The holders, Chennai Super Kings, have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, Mumbai Indians can call upon Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah, and Rajasthan Royals boast Jos Buttler, R Ashwin and Trent Boult. But even newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, with the likes of Quinton de Kock and Jason Holder, won't be easy to beat, so only a fool would predict the winner beforehand.  

Either way, it all starts soon. You'll find the fixtures and groups below, plus more information in our full IPL 2022 live streams guide.

IPL 2022: Fixtures and times

  • Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sat Mar 26, 10 a.m. ET
  • Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Sun Mar 27, 6 a.m. ET
  • Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sun Mar 27, 10 a.m. ET
  • Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mon Mar 28, 10 a.m. ET
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Tue Mar 29, 10 a.m. ET
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wed Mar 30, 10 a.m. ET
  • Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Thu Mar 31, 10 a.m. ET
  • Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Fri Apr 1, 10 a.m. ET

IPL 2022 groups

SeedingGroup AGroup B
1Mumbai Indians (5)Chennai Super Kings (4)
2Kolkata Knight Riders (2)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (1)

3Rajasthan Royals (1)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

4Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings

5Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans
