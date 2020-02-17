Dell Presidents' Day sale takes up to $500 off Alienware PCs

The Alienware Aurora is one of the best gaming PCs money can buy. As part of its Presidents' Day sale, you can take up to $500 off various Aurora configs.

For instance, the base Alienware Aurora R9 is just $799.99 after coupon code "50OFF699". That's $50 cheaper than the last sitewide Alienware sale we saw over the holidays.

Alienware Aurora R9: was $849 now $799 @ Alienware

The Alienware Aurora R9 is one of the best gaming rigs you can get. Rarely on sale, you can now get the base model for just $799.99 via coupon "50OFF699". It features a Core i5-9400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. If you need more horsepower, other R9 configs are up to $500 off. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10: was $1,184 now $1,134 @ Alienware

The Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition is among the best in its class. The machine's AMD Ryzen CPU and Nvidia RTX options can handle modern games in 4K at smooth frame rates. Use coupon "50OFF699" to take an extra $50 off already discounted configurations. After coupon, the base model drops to $1,134. View Deal

The base model on sale houses a Core i5-9400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

The Alienware Aurora delivers big on style and power. We also like that it's easy to upgrade. Its curvy, smartly designed chassis lets you open the machine and swap out the GPU and RAM without the need for any tools. No matter how you configure it, the Aurora is simply the best gaming PC you can buy.

If you need more power than the base model, you can get the step-up model for $1,349.99 via "50OFF699". That's a total of $170 off. This configuration packs a Core i7-9700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD with 256GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.