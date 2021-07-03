Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream — how to watch the Euro 2020 quarter-final for free

Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020 game begins today (July 3) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream is about to begin, and it will open up a climactic final day of the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. Both teams are harboring renewed hope of reaching the final four.

Last week, the Czechs beat the Netherlands 2-0 in what, at the time, was the biggest upset of the tournament. Forward Patrik Schick now has one of the highest individual goal tallies of any player in the Euros, and his team will be relying on that net-finding prowess to help them beat the odds once again.

Yes, Denmark remains the favorite here, but you can ask Netherlands or France what often happens to favorites. Still, Denmark have looked much more threatening in their previous two games, beating Russia 4-1 in the final group stage match and then dismantling Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16. The recovery of Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch in Denmark's opening game, will likely continue to be a source of inspiration for both the team and otherwise neutral fans.

The teams for today's match have been named, with Denmark unchanged from the side that beat Wales, but the Czechs bringing in Jan Boril at full back. Here's how they line up:

Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Holes, Soucek, Masopust, Barak, Sevcik, Schick.

Denmark: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard.

How to watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream for free

The Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which in turns lets you watch it for free wherever you are.

To watch for free, you'll first need one of the best VPN services. These let you tune in to Euro 2020 live streams from anywhere, even if it's not the home country of the service you're watching on.

In the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream's case, you can watch for free on the ITV Hub. The only other thing you'll need is a valid U.K. TV license.

How to watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in at the moment. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

We've tested many of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.

How to watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream on ESPN. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, with pre-match commentary and analysis starting 30 minutes earlier.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The pre-game buildup begins at 4:15 p.m., ahead of the 5 p.m. kick-off.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still catch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.