Cheap Pixel 4 deal at Best Buy knocks $350 off right now

iPhone SE 2020 deals may be stealing the spotlight, but if you're part of team Android, Best Buy has some Pixel deals you can't miss.

Currently, Best Buy has the Google Pixel 4 (64GB) on sale for $449.99. That's $350 off and one of the biggest Pixel 4 deals we've ever seen. To get this price, you must purchase the unlocked version and activate it with Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T during the checkout process. Alternatively, Best Buy also has the Google Pixel 4 XL on sale for $549.99. Again, that's $350 off and one of the best Pixel 4 deals we've seen. The $350 discount applies to the 64GB and 128GB capacities.

Google Pixel 4: was $799 now $449 @Best Buy

Google's Pixel 4 offers one of the best smartphone cameras ever in a compact design along with swift performance and Android 10 software. Best Buy is taking a whopping $350 off when you purchase the unlocked phone and activate it during checkout with Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL: was $899 now $549 @Best Buy

Google's Pixel 4 XL offers a big screen, great power, and Android 10. It also packs a camera that rivals the iPhone 11 Pro for a much cheaper price. Best Buy is taking a whopping $350 off when you purchase the unlocked phone and activate it during checkout with Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. These are the best Pixel 4 deals we've ever seen. View Deal

Google's Pixel 4 devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855. Since the devices are each running a clean version of Android 10, you'll be sure to get Android the way it was meant to be designed.

Tom's Guide reviewed the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL and awarded both models four stars out of five. They're among the best Android phones you can get. Currently at their cheapest price ever, they're outstanding options — especially if you're an Android fan on a budget.

The biggest upgrade for both Pixels comes courtesy of the camera. Google has improved everything from the Night Sight mode to offering dual exposure controls on both handsets. You also get a faster Google Assistant and handy tools like a Recorder app that can transcribe voice recordings on the fly.

If you purchase the Verizon-, Sprint-, or AT&T-branded models — you'll get $300 off and a $50 Besy Buy eGift card.