Black Friday Preview: Razer Phone 2 Now 53% Off

Good news for gamers looking for a phone with smooth graphics and excellent sound: We found a Razer Phone 2 deal that slashes more than half off its regular price.

Currently, Amazon has the Unlocked Razer Phone 2 on sale for just $373. Normally priced at $799, that's $429 off. At $20 cheaper than its Prime Day price, this deal marks the second lowest price we've seen ever seen for one of the best gaming phones out there.

This Black Friday like discount also undercuts Razer's direct sale price. (We're hoping to see similar discounts during Cyber Monday).

Unlocked Razer Phone 2: was $799 now $373 @ Amazon

This second-gen gamer-centric smartphone features 120Hz Ultramotion Quad HD display and 8GB RAM. New features include wireless charging, and powerful stereo speakers. At $426 off, it's a must have phone for serious gamers.

In our Razer Phone 2 review, we found its smooth graphics, excellent audio and strong performance most impressive. We also liked its elegant, yet durable Gorilla Glass 5 destruction. Though it lacks a 3.5mm jack, it includes a USB Type-C DAC for headphone users.

The Razer Phone 2's specs rundown includes a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, a 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Camera hardware includes a 12MP shooter on the back and a 8MP selfie cam.

The Razer Phone 2 features a Razer Chroma RGB logo on its glass back and is IP67 Water resistant. It also boasts Qualcomm's QuickCharge4+ and supports wireless charging, unlike the original Razer Phone.

One of the best things about the Razer Phone 2 is that you can customize Chroma lighting with the Chroma app. You can choose any of three RGB effects: Static which is one constant color; the pulsating Breathing effect, and Spectrum, which cycles through every color.

At 7.8 ounces and 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.3-inches in dimensions, the Razer 2 is heavier and larger, yet thinner than the Apple iPhone 11 (6.84 ounces, 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches). By comparison, it has more heft and body than the new Pixel 4.

The Razer Phone 2 is an affordable alternative to the Asus ROG Phone 2. It's a solid choice for gamers who don't want to pay $800 or more on a new phone.