Baylor vs Villanova live stream: How to watch March Madness online

Baylor vs Villanova channel, start time The Baylor vs Villanova live stream will begin at 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT Saturday March 27.

It will be on CBS.

The Baylor vs Villanova live stream will show the best the NCAA Tournament has to offer. Either a #1 seed continues their dominance or a team that has overcome injury shows just how deep they can be in this March Madness live stream .

Baylor (24-2) has been every bit of a 1-seed after falling in the semifinals of their conference tournament. The Bears have won their first two tournament games by an average differential of 18.5 points. Senior guard Macio Teague has helped put Baylor in this spot netting 22 against Hatford in the 1st round, while junior guard Davion Mitchell took Wisconsin for 16 points and 8 assists in their 2nd Round match up.

If you have watched #5 Villanova (18-6) this tournament then one of the names you have probably heard regularly is Colin Gillespie. The ironic thing about that is the senior guard hasn’t played since March 3rd when he suffered an MCL injury, but his absence is constantly referred to when talking how his teammates are stepping up. The Wildcats have relied on a couple of sophomores to keep their hopes of a third national championship in six years alive. Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and guard Justin Moore have made this their team. Robinson-Earl has led Nova in scoring each game, while Moore has scored 15 points in each of the first two matchups.

When these teams tip off Saturday in the Sweet 16, it will likely come down to guard play as it often does in March Madness. Nova was able to get by #12 Winthrop and #13 North Texas, but this Baylor team presents a much tougher challenge. With talent like Teague, Mitchell and junior Jared Butler, who led the team in scoring this season, these guards may be too much to handle for the Wildcats.

Through the regular season, Baylor ranked in at #3, while Villanova was ranked at #18. Baylor enters this game as 7-point favorites. The over/under is 140.5.

How to watch Baylor vs Villanova live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Baylor vs Villanova live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Baylor vs Villanova live streams in the US

In the US, the Baylor vs Villanova game airs on CBS at 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT Saturday March 27. You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV , as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

But since neither get you the other three March Madness channels (TBS, TNT and truTV) — we suggest another route. That's getting those three channels from Sling TV — another of the best streaming services — and pairing it with a means of getting CBS. You could just go for Paramount Plus if time is of the essence, but a pair of deals we'll explain below can help you connect CBS right into Sling.

Baylor vs Villanova live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Baylor vs Villanova in UK streaming services.

Baylor vs Villanova live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups — but they're not saying which ones. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.