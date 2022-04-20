And the hits just keep on coming in Barry season 3, which returns to HBO Max in a matter of days. The dark, violent comedy returns after what feels like an eternity (three years). Bill Hader last portrayed the hitman-turned-aspiring actor way back in May 2019.

Barry season 3 streaming details Barry season 3 premieres Sunday (April 24) at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Barry follows the titular character as he tries to leave behind his violent past for his newfound passion: theater. But untangling himself from contract killing is much harder and messier than anticipated.

Even as he attends an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and romances fellow acting student Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), Barry must still contend with figures from the criminal world, including assassin mentor Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) and Chechen gangster NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan).

In Barry season 3, he must wrestle with the inner demons that led to the bloodbath at the monastery. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place?

How to watch Barry season 3 in the U.S.

In the U.S., Barry season 3 premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Season 3 consists of eight episodes, which will drop weekly on Sundays.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch Barry season 3 in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they're in luck because Barry season 3 will be streaming on Crave.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Barry season 3 in the UK

Unfortunately, Brits don't get HBO Max. While many HBO shows air on a Sky TV channel and stream on NOW, Barry season 3 doesn't have a premiere date yet.

Travelers can access all their paid services with the help of the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch Barry season 3 in Australia

HBO Max isn't available in Australia, either. But Aussies are in luck because Barry season 3 will stream on Binge. Episodes will drop on the same schedule as HBO Max.

Barry season 3 trailer

The Barry season 3 trailer doesn't give away much about the plot, but it's clear all the characters are in varying stages of a meltdown. Barry is still reeling from his murderous spree at the monastery, while Gene is still dealing with law enforcement over girlfriend Janice's death. The acting coach now knows Barry is a killer, but what will he do about it?

Barry season 3 cast

The cast of Barry season 3 is led by Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block, a former Marine from Cleveland turned hitman turned aspiring actor.

Hader is joined by returning cast members: