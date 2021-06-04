Apple's AirPods Max just hit their lowest price of 2021

Generally speaking, it's very easy to find AirPods deals on any given day of the week. However, deals on Apple's premium AirPods Max have been almost non-existent. But now that Amazon is ramping up to Prime Day, we're seeing one of the best early Prime Day deals of all time.

Amazon currently has the AirPods Max (all colors) on sale for $519.99. That's $29 off and the lowest price we've seen for them all year.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $519 @ Amazon

A luxury pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Apple AirPods Max combine big 40mm drivers with a comfortable memory foam design and a host of smart tech, like 3D Spatial Audio. The sale price applies to all colors. It's the lowest price we've seen for Apple's premium buds all year. View Deal

Although this is the first time we see the AirPods Max on sale for 2021, it's not their first price drop. Just days before Christmas, TigerDirect knocked $49 off the AirPods Max. It was a very rare and short-lived deal.

The AirPods Max come in a fun color range colors. They feature pivoting ear cups that are covered by oval pillows of memory foam, which create a spongy, secure seal around your ears.

In our AirPods Max review, we found Apple's buds offered excellent sound. The steady bassline in Kendrick’s Lamar’s "Humble" rang deep, and we could hear the rapper enunciating his words with a crispness not noticed before. Sure, Sony's WH-1000XM4 are similarly clear, but they don't provide the same degree of definition.

We were also impressed by Apple's Spatial Audio. It's basically surround sound for headsets and supports 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos video content. It uses built-in head tracking to make sound relative to what you’re seeing on screen while watching video on your iPhone or iPad.

Months into our review, we're still impressed by the headphones' active noise cancellation, which allowed us to catch some zzzs in our first post-pandemic flight. Yes, they're pricey, but they're the best headphones Apple has ever made.