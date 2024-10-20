11 best early Black Friday tablet deals — from someone who reviews them for a living
The best early Black Friday tablet deals on Android slates and iPads
You might be thinking it's way too early to start looking for the best Black Friday tablet deals of the season, and friend, I'm here to tell you you're wrong.
My colleagues and I have been scouring the web for the best early Black Friday deals and there are plenty of sales to take advantage of right now. Sure, Black Friday isn't technically till November 29, but retailers have already started offering incredible sales on iPads, Android tablets, and everything in between.
Tablet deals are often popular because they provide significant discounts on expensive devices, so you can often find decent iPad deals all through October and November. Good deals on the best Android tablets aren't as common, but you will find a few good premium slates from Samsung on sale before December rolls around. And if you just need a cheap tablet for a kid or older relative, Amazon's Fire slates are good, cheap and reliably on sale this time of year.
So have a look at the best early Black Friday tablet deals I've rounded up so far, and check back often as I update the list and add more deals!
Best early Black Friday iPad deals
iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon
This older model of Apple's entry-level iPad is still a solid contender thanks to its A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours.
iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
This is the latest iPad available, meaning it's powered by the A14 Bionic and sports a slick redesign. The 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina display looks lovely and the 12MP front and rear cameras make you and your photos look great.
11" iPad Air (M2): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon
This is the smaller model of iPad Air, which is one of the best tablets for most people because it's slightly nicer than a basic iPad without costing too much more. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), and four fun finishes.
13" iPad Air (M2): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air features a bigger LED display than its smaller sibling but is otherwise identical. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), four color options, and weighs a little over a pound. This is a great option if you want a Pro-sized display at a lower cost.
iPad Mini 6th Gen: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 Pad mini features a thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. In our review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy
This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.
13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,195 @ Amazon
Need a bigger screen? You can also get $100 off the massive 13-inch model — a big beautiful canvas for all your work and entertainment needs!
Best early Black Friday Android tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
This is the smallest and cheapest Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and while it's not powerful and lacks an HD screen it runs on FireOS (a more limited version of Android) and lets you browse the web or stream videos.
11” Lenovo Tab M11: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy
Lenovo's Tab M11 is a solid workhorse tablet that offers you a nice 11-inch 1200p IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 13, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. There's nothing spectacular about this tablet except the price.
Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy
The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra isn't the latest model, but it's still a beefy Android tablet that sports a ginormous 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. With 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood it's a capable machine, and it offers the largest screen you can get on a premium tablet - even larger than the iPad Pro.
