Ghost of Tsushima: Trailer, release date, pre-orders and more

Back in 2018, Tom's Guide covered a PS4 game called Ghost of Tsushima for the first time. We saw our first substantive demo of the title at Sony's E3 press conference, and we were immediately intrigued. Ghost of Tsushima is an action/stealth game that takes place during the Mongol Invasion of Japan in 1274, and casts players as Jin Sakai: a samurai fighting to defend his homeland.

The game looked promising, so we waited for further updates. And waited. And waited. For a while, Sony said almost nothing about Ghost of Tsushima, save that it was still in production. But then, we got a new trailer in December 2019, and information about the release date in March 2020.

While there's still a lot we don't know about Ghost of Tsushima, the game is definitely coming out — sooner rather than later, unless it gets delayed. Here's what we know about Sony's ambitious action game, and what we'll learn over the next few months.

Ghost of Tsushima trailer

As a first-party Sony title with a long development history, there are a lot of trailers available for Ghost of Tsushima. You can watch all of them on the official Ghost of Tsushima website, but embed the most recent one here. This is the "Ghost of Tsushima – Story Trailer," which debuted on March 5, 2020.

As you can see, it's mostly a setup for the game's narrative, which pits samurai against Mongols in medieval Japan. It looks like there'll be drama, intrigue, questions of honor and everything else you'd expect from a samurai adventure.

I'd also recommend the Gameplay Debut trailer, which is what we saw back at E3 2018. It's a meaty, 9-minute chunk of gameplay that gives potential players a good sense of both the stealth and swordplay.

Along with the new story trailer, Sony revealed the Ghosts of Tsushima release date in a blog post: June 26, 2020. That's a Friday, for those keeping track.

Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders

If you want to play Ghost of Tsushima as soon as it releases, you may want to pre-order the game. You can do so on the PlayStation Store if you want a digital copy, or at your preferred retailer for a physical one. (Check the bottom of this page for a widget that will compare prices at various outlets.) It costs $60.

If you pre-order the game, Sony promises that you'll receive a Jin avatar for your PlayStation, a digital mini-soundtrack and a PS4 theme based on the gam's box art.

Of course, for those who don't object to spending a little more money, there are two additional versions available: the Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition. The former includes extra digital goods, while the latter includes extra physical doodads.

The Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition costs $70, and includes a copy of the game, as well as the extra pre-order goods. In addition, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes a bunch of in-game items: an extra technique point, a charm, a set of character skins, a digital artbook, a director's commentary and an additional PS4 theme.

For those who prefer physical extras, the Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition is the way to go. It also costs $70, and includes the most of the same digital perks as the Digital Deluxe Edition. However, it also includes a steelbook case for the physical game. There's not a ton of difference between the Digital Deluxe and Special Editions of the game; it boils down to whether you prefer downloads or discs.

There is, of course, one other option, if you don't mind shelling out $160: the Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition. This includes all of the perks described above, plus a cloth map of Tsushima, a sashimono (war banner) and furoshiki (wrapping cloth), and a physical art book rather than a digital one. However, the pièce de résistance is a large resin samurai mask.

My general advice is to never pre-order games, as you generally won't know whether a game is any good until some of the reviews start hitting. But if you're willing to roll the dice, some of the extras sound worthwhile.

Ghost of Tsushima gameplay

As stated above, Ghost of Tsushima is an action/stealth game with a fair amount of gameplay variety. Katana combat is at the core of the game, and Jin will be able to learn new abilities as he advances in the story. Jin will also be able to sneak through battlefields in situations where open combat might be disadvantageous.

The Gameplay Debut trailer is a good resource, if you want to see how all of this looks in practice:

Meanwhile, if you want some dark, deep samurai action games to play while you wait, Nioh is a solid bet; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a better one.