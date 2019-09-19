iOS 13 Moves Your App Updates: Here’s Where to Find Them

After you install iOS 13, you might notice a surprising change in the built-in App Store app. With iOS 13, Apple took away the Updates tab, which might leave you wondering how to update your apps.

While this isn't the sort of thing you'd detail in an iOS 13 review covering all the big changes Apple introduced, this matters because some of us — myself included — don't let our iPhone apps update automatically. Who knows when your favorite app might release an awful redesign (hi Snapchat! hi Twitter!) that you could try to avoid.

Fortunately, the app update section isn't that far from where it used to be. Instead, it's now in the top right corner of the App Store, buried behind your user photo. I didn't realize this at first because I presumed a notification badge next to my user name was something tied to my iCloud account, something Apple often does in the Settings app.

Also, if you're curious, app updates work in this same manner for macOS Catalina and iPadOS.

Here's how to find software updates on the App Store in iOS 13.

1. Open the App Store, just like always.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Tap your user icon in the top right corner.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Scroll down a bit to see the Upcoming Automatic Updates section. (It's right below options for redeeming and sending gift cards, adding funds to Apple ID and managing personalized recommendations.) Tap Update All, or just Update for specific apps.

(Image credit: Apple)

Your apps will start updating at your command.

(Image credit: Apple)

Having second thoughts about one of the apps on that update list? Swiping left reveals a big red delete button, which not only drops the pending app update but also removes the app from your phone. That might be a handy tool to know, now that deleting apps with the traditional long press of the app's icon is more complex in iOS 13 than in previous versions.