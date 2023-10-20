England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final online from anywhere

You'd have got decent odds on England vs South Africa being one of the Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-finals. The Red Rose came into the tournament in horrible form, while the Springboks' pool defeat to Ireland raised question marks about its ability to defend its title. A rerun of the 2019 final, this rivalry is massive and the wars of words have already started.

If you're on the lookout for England vs South Africa live streams, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN – and where you can see every game for FREE.

England have been far from pretty in reaching the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, yet Steve Borthwick's side is now the only unbeaten team left in the competition. The Rose enjoyed an excellent first 60 minutes against Fiji in last week's quarter-final, but endured a significant wobble to emerge 30-24 victors thanks to a drop goal and penalty from Owen Farrell. Playing solid tournament rugby is what Borthwick has promised and he will look for revenge after being bludgeoned into submission in the 2019 final against today's opponents. Freddie Steward will replace injured playmaker Marcus Smith at full back.

As for South Africa, last weekend's pulsating 29-28 win over hosts France proved the Springboks' pool loss to Ireland only served to fire up the Bomb Squad. Jacques Nienaber has named exactly the same XV as last week, with hooker Bongi Mbonambi outstanding against France along with try-scoring local Eben Etzebeth. With 859 combined caps, it's their most experienced lineup ever. "There’s going to be beef," said replacement fly half Handre Pollard, who scored 22 points in the final four years ago...

Is it revenge or repeat for England? For the former, they must match South Africa at the breakdown and deal with an expected aerial bombardment in Paris. Read on and we'll show you how to access England vs South Africa live streams and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 wherever you are.

FREE England vs South Africa live streams

Watch the England vs South Africa live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. – you can watch a live stream of England vs South Africa will be shown on ITV 1 and ITVX for free (with a license fee). It's a similar story in Ireland, where England vs South Africa will be shown on Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player (free on any computer or mobile device).

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use the likes of ITVX or the Virgin Media Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

Watch England vs South Africa from anywhere

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch the free England vs South Africa live stream as you would at home.

England vs South Africa live streams by country

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the England vs South Africa live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up is not one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable England vs South Africa live stream.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL

Watch England vs South Africa for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the England vs South Africa live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this one is at 8 p.m. U.K. time on Saturday.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch England vs South Africa live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch England vs South Africa Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the final on October 28, will also be shown for FREE on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs South Africa live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch England vs South Africa (kick-off at 8 am Sunday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $449.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You might want to try using a virtual private network, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs South Africa live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. SGT on Sunday in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.

How to watch the England vs South Africa live stream in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can also watch England vs South Africa for free. Kick-off is at 9 pm SAST.

A last-minute sub-licensing deal means Springboks games will be available free-to-air on SABC, with selected games available on SABCSport.com’s live streaming channel. There are, however, restrictions on the OVHD platform, meaning millions will not be able to view the matches carried by SABC. Check local listings for more details.

If you want to watch every fixture at the Rugby World Cup 2023, then pay-tv channel SuperSport is where you need to go. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

If you're currently outside South Africa but don't want to miss any of the England vs South Africa action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.