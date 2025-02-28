WhatsApp and Messenger were down — updates on the quick outage
The popular chat apps went down for users all over, but it was quick
WhatsApp and Messenger, both Meta-owned chat applications, are experiencing a significant outage. Reports on Downdetector exploded from the baseline of two to more than 10,000 for WhatsApp and 799 for Messenger (which is far less popular).
Several Tom's Guide writers could not access WhatsApp, so we can confirm that something isn't working right.
When these outages happen, it can leave users scrambling to chat with their friends and loved ones, and it can feel frustrating to look for answers to the WhatsApp outage. We'll continue to dig for information and report back with anything we learn about the outage.
Thankfully, the outage was quick, with reports dropping precipitously after about 20 minutes. It appears that the situation is resolved and there are just a few straggler reports coming in.
The outage begins
We first spotted the outage of WhatsApp and Messenger on Downdetector, with a sudden spike in reports on WhatsApp catching our attention first. With a baseline of two reports at any given time, a quick explosion to more than 10,000 reports lets us know something is off with the Meta-owned messaging platforms.
If you're experiencing issues, keep this live blog open, as we'll continue to update you with the latest news as it happens.
It's not working for us, either
Darragh Murphy, a computing editor at Tom's Guide, was the first member of the team to point out that WhatsApp wasn't working for them. From there, other members of the team noted that they were having issues with the chat app.
I checked Messenger on my iPhone 14 Pro Max and it's not working for me at the moment, so whatever is going wrong appears to be at the Meta level, since it's affecting both of its popular chat apps.
Short lived?
We're already seeing a massive drop in outage reports on WhatsApp and Messenger. After quickly rising to more than 8,000 reports, it's currently down to around 2,000 for WhatsApp and 113 for Messenger. With how quickly user reports are dropping, this might just be a quick issue Meta is resolving.
We will continue to monitor the outage for any updates and will keep you posted if the apps come back fully.
The issues seems resolved
We're down to only 255 reports at this point, which makes us pretty confident that the outage is over. If something else happens, we'll provide updates, but for now, I think it's safe to say that WhatsApp and Messenger are ready to go again.
