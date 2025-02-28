WhatsApp and Messenger were down — updates on the quick outage

WhatsApp and Messenger, both Meta-owned chat applications, are experiencing a significant outage. Reports on Downdetector exploded from the baseline of two to more than 10,000 for WhatsApp and 799 for Messenger (which is far less popular).

Several Tom's Guide writers could not access WhatsApp, so we can confirm that something isn't working right.

When these outages happen, it can leave users scrambling to chat with their friends and loved ones, and it can feel frustrating to look for answers to the WhatsApp outage. We'll continue to dig for information and report back with anything we learn about the outage.

Thankfully, the outage was quick, with reports dropping precipitously after about 20 minutes. It appears that the situation is resolved and there are just a few straggler reports coming in.