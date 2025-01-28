DeepSeek is shaking up the AI world — live updates

Refresh

How does DeepSeek's censorship compare to other AI chatbots? DeepSeek's popularity has been followed by debates over its censorship practices and data handling. While some users appreciate its advanced capabilities and cost-effectiveness, others are wary of the implications of its adherence to Chinese censorship laws and the potential risks to data privacy.



Unlike more familiar chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, that may offer detailed responses on a wide range of topics, including politically sensitive ones, DeepSeek's chatbot aligns its responses with official Chinese narratives. Essentially, DeepSeek provides information that reflects the Chinese government's stance or chooses not to address certain subjects altogether. DeepSeek's privacy policy indicates that user data, including chat interactions, is stored on servers located in the People's Republic of China. This has raised alarms about the potential for user data to be accessed by the Chinese government, especially given China's stringent data laws. There are also questions about how the Chinese government could use the user data and share it with the hedge fund for trading insights.



There is still so much unknown about this powerful AI agent.

Will DeepSeek be banned? (Image credit: Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) The big question is whether DeepSeek will survive in the US since a Chinese firm owns it. Will President Trump step in and ban or restrict the AI model and its chatbot? It's too early to tell. While Trump called the rise of DeepSeek "a wake-up call" for US tech firms, he didn't comment on his long-term plans for the chatbot. He also called it a positive for the US AI space. "If you could do it cheaper, if you could do it [for] less [and] get to the same end result. I think that's a good thing for us," he told reporters on board Air Force One. He rounded out his quick questioning session by saying he was not concerned and believed the US would remain dominant in the field.

An outage already? (Image credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay) Unsurprisingly, DeepSeek gained public attention and was immediately hit by a massive outage. The company blamed "large-scale malicious attacks" for the outage. It didn't seem to hurt the AI tool's popularity any. It might have boosted it, as more publications covered the tool based on these attacks. If the attackers planned to slow down DeepSeek's momentum, it doesn't seem the plan worked. Thankfully, everything is up and running today, so you should be able to try DeepSeek without any issues. What prompt will you try first?

Why are stocks falling? The term "disrupts" is thrown around a lot in the tech space. But in the case of DeepSeek, it seems to be disrupting both the landscape in AI and the tech world. Tech stocks are dropping in price as people speculate that chips won't be in nearly as high demand as first expected. If DeepSeek can make its AI model on a fraction of the power, what else can be done when the open-source model makes its way into the hands of more developers? It's not just Nvidia stocks that dropped, either. ASML dropped by 6%, and Broadcom dipped by 17%. "DeepSeek has taken the market by storm by doing more with less," said Giuseppe Sette, president at AI market research firm Reflexivity, in an email to CBSNews. "This shows that with AI the surprises will keep on coming in the next few years." The idea of massive AI profits also inflates tech stocks. If a Chinese firm can make a model this powerful for cheap, what does that mean for all that AI money?

OpenAI's CEO weighs in deepseek's r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price.we will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases.January 28, 2025 With a new AI model making waves, it was only a matter of time before OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman offered his thoughts on the model. While he praised it as an "impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price," he also said, "we will obviously deliver much better models." It sounds like Altman sees the rise of DeepSeek as an opportunity for his company, citing that it's "invigorating to have a new competitor." We'll have to wait and see if OpenAI is still excited based on how well DeepSeek catches on, but if the early hype is any indication, it could be a big deal in the AI game.

Images, too (Image credit: DeepSeek) As you might expect from a feature-packed AI chatbot, you can make images with DeepSeek's tools. The AI image maker is called Janus Pro, and it rivals many of the big names in the space, at least according to early testing. Midjourney and DALL-E need to take notice. Like its primary AI model, it's being trained on a fraction of the power, but it's still just as powerful. Unfortunately, it's not available to the public yet, so if you're interested in trying it, you'll need to wait a bit longer. You can read about how it works on Hugging Face.

How to join DeepSeek (Image credit: Shutterstock) Joining DeepSeek and getting in on the fun is a relatively painless process. We have a complete guide breaking down each step individually, but if you've ever signed up for an online service, it should be mostly self-explanatory. Here's the quick and dirty version of how to join DeepSeek: 1. Go to the website or download the mobile app 2. Choose a login method (Google or creating an account from scratch) 3. Enter all information if creating an account 4. Click the Google account you want to use if doing Google sign in 5. Confirm your sign up through email It really is that easy. You don't need payment information or anything else. A valid email address is all you need to start crafting prompts and blowing your mind with the new AI trend.

DeepSeek vs ChatGPT (Image credit: Getty/Shutterstock) ChatGPT is the first name people think of when they mention AI chatbots. It's the one that rose to prominence early in the AI craze, and it's still one of the most well-rounded tools on the market. Considering that, we had to put DeepSeek against ChatGPT to see which tool could take our seven prompts and provide better results. Read our ChatGPT vs DeepSeek piece for all the details regarding each of the seven prompts if you want all the details. I'm surprised that DeepSeek R1 beat ChatGPT in our first face-off. For a company that spent a fraction of the money on raw computing power to step in and win the leader in AI is genuinely astonishing.