Lenovo's amazing ThinkPad X1 Carbon is back at its all-time price low

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale for $999 via coupon code "THINKBF1". That's the same deal we saw on Cyber Monday and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops you can buy. In their ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, sister site LaptopMag gave the laptop a 4.5-star rating and praised its sleek, lightweight design, gorgeous 14-inch display, and fast performance. Battery life is also impressive coming in at almost 10 hours.

Even if you're not looking for a business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is still an excellent every day machine that's hard to ignore at this amazingly low price.