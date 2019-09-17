Killer Deal: Take $469 Off XPS 13 4K Laptop

Buying a new laptop doesn't have to put a huge burden on your bank account. Take for instance, the XPS 13. Dell's MacBook alternative (and of 2019's best laptops) is on sale this week for an unbeatable price.

Currently, you can snag the Dell XPS 13 (9380) for just $1,199 direct from Dell. Traditionally, this ultrabook retails for $1,669, so that's a whopping $469 off. It's also $180 cheaper than Amazon's price and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

Dell XPS 13 (9380) 4K Laptop: was $1,669 now $1,199 @ Dell

The slim and lightweight Dell XPS 13 features a gorgeous 4K display and delivers strong performance. This model packs a Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently $469 off.

View Deal

This particular model features a 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen LCD, 1.8 GHz Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Sister site, Laptop Mag reviewed the Dell XPS 13 (9380) and loved its slim, lightweight design, strong performance, and gorgeous 4K display. Though they thought the battery life could be better, the XPS 13 earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating overall.

Weighing a scant 2.7 pounds, the XPS 13 is a svelte and lightweight laptop. By comparison, it makes the 0.6-inch thick Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch look chunky.

The XPS 13's Whiskey Lake CPU delivered impressive performance. It let us smoothly stream a Netflix movie while running 25 Chrome tabs, one of which had a Twitch stream. Meanwhile, it's 4K screen produced sumptuous color when we watched the 4K featurette of Samsara.

Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 can accommodate a multitude of peripherals. It packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports with power delivery, DisplayPort, USB-C 3.1, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack.

On a full charge, the 4K XPS 13 will give you just under 8 hours of battery life. That's below the 8:30 category average. (The 1080p model will give you 12 hours and 22 minutes).

It's still an amazing machine that will offer top-of-the-line performance for years to come. Dell's offer ends September 19.