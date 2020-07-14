Harry Potter RPG game: release date, leaks, trailer and PS5 info

Much like a cracked cauldron, the Harry Potter RPG is starting to leak out. The upcoming game, which we've heard about for years at this point, seems all but confirmed given recent leaks and rumors.

But how much longer do you have to wait for what sounds like the most ambitious Harry Potter game to date? No offense to the Lego Harry Potter games, but this new game, which feels like it should be as massive as the Batman Arkham series, sounds like a big deal.

Here's everything we know about the rumored Harry Potter RPG, including its potential release date and the latest leaks.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the Harry Potter game will come out in late 2021. The game was expected to make its public debut in summer 2020 at E3, but that event was cancelled.

In that story, Jason Schreier confirmed the Harry Potter RPG's existence with two people currently working on the game — which is being developed by Avalanche Software, a Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment-owned studio.

The formal reveal should come after the summer, after Warner Bros.' next Batman game debuts at an August 2020 event.

Harry Potter RPG leaks

Rumors of the Harry Potter game date back to 2018, when (since-taken-down) video of a very early version of the game was posted to Reddit. According to Variety, the clip included a character creation scene, and visuals of your young wizard exploring Hogwarts' Great Hall.

There was also standard RPG fare, including creating potions and casting spells. Players can also choose their alignment — good or evil — which likely affects your abilities or list of available spells.

Back when that footage spilled out onto the internet, BBC writer Lizo Mzimba said that the game was going to be called "Harry Potter" Magic Awakened," and that "Harry Potter: Magic Forever" was also considered.

Am told this is from a yet to be announced RPG currently titled Harry Potter Magic Awakened, although other titles including Magic Forever are also in the mix. Other Potter games are also thought to be on the way @TomPhillipsEG @ComicBook #HarryPotterMagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/bgXliE0HmeOctober 2, 2018

Harry Potter RPG on PS5, Xbox Series X

The Bloomberg report notes that the Harry Potter game is being developed for multiple platforms, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X. It sounds like other consoles (such as the current generation PS4 and Xbox One) or the PC are the other possible places where Mr. Potter's broomstick may land.

Harry Potter RPG controversy

According to the Bloomberg report that confirmed the Harry Potter RPG's existence, there is some discomfort within the studio over the public stances taken by Potter author J.K. Rowling. The writer's gotten in hot water for a lot of her online comments regarding transgender men and women, including last December when she voiced support for Maya Forstater, a tax specialist who was fired for transphobic language.

If you haven't seen them for yourself on Twitter, Rowling's comments have infuriated many in the transgender community. These statements have led Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to publicly explain they disagree with the author.

According to Schreier, "The situation made some members of the team uncomfortable and sparked private discussions among staff over the pandemic water cooler, the workplace communication app Slack."

This could, the article notes, dampen the potential success of the game, as fans have voiced an intent to no longer support all things Harry Potter or anything connected to Rowling. The Bloomberg article notes that Rowling has "very little direct involvement" with the game.