Bose QuietComfort Earbuds release date, price, features and leaks

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are arriving pretty late to the wireless earbuds party, but the brand hopes to stand out with truly stellar noise cancellation. In fact, Bose promises that the performance will be comparable to its award-winning Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones.

Formerly named the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, Bose has not provided many details thus far, but between its own tease and a couple of big leaks, the buds should be a viable candidate for a top spot on our best wireless earbuds list later this year. Here's everything we know about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds so far.

The best noise cancelling headphones right now

Best Bluetooth speakers: Our top picks

(Image credit: Bose (via CNET))

Bose has said that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (Earbuds 700) will "launch later in 2020." Unfortunately, we do not have anything more specific than that, but we do know that Bose has had to face a number of challenges this year that could impact the release date. Just like other companies, Bose has had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and the company announced the closure of 119 retail stores in January.

Our bet on a release date for the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 would be September or later. But there are hints that a launch could be imminent. An Australian retailer leaked the names and certain features for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds on Sept. 7, and the accompanying video was taken down.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds price

(Image credit: Bose)

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds don't have an official price, but we can take a pretty good guess based on the company's existing lineup. The Bose Soundsport Free, which are going to be replaced by the Bose Earbuds 500, cost $200. So we would expect the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (Bose 700 earbuds) to cost $300, or $100 more.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have a retail price of $400, so we would expect the noise cancelling earbuds to be priced below that. Still, the AirPods Pro cost $250, so if Bose wants to be competitive it would be wise not go too high above that.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds design and features

(Image credit: Josh Quill)

Based on a detailed unboxing video of the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, the buds look to have a somewhat chunky pill-shaped body with gel tips that extend backwards into the user's ear to increase stability. The leaker says that that two alternative gel tips are included in the box.

A subsequent leaked video, as reported by CNET, shows that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds come with StayHear Max Tips for better stability and comfort. The promo video says that they are so soft and secure that you'll forget you're wearing them.

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose itself has said that the earbuds include intuitive touch controls, which means you should be able to skip tracks, control the volume and perform other commands with simple swipes or taps.

The box for the Bose 700 earbuds says that they offer both sweat and water resistance, so you should be able to use them when working out. And the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds promo video we've seen backs that up with a sweat and water resistant claim.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds performance

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose claims that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are designed to "deliver noise cancelling that's comparable to our most powerful branded headphones." By comparison, we've found the AirPods Pro to offer effective noise cancelling but not on the same level as over-ear headphones.

According to the unboxing leak, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will also offer a transparency mode to let you hear the outside world.

The leaked promo video for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds says that they feature a custom-designed microphone array for clear calls.

Bose also says that you will have a choice of virtual assistants, which like means Google Assistant and Alexa, similar to the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds battery life and charging

(Image credit: Josh Quill)

The only numbers we've seen for battery life on the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 come from the leaked box. If accurate, you can expect 6 hours of listening time from the earbuds themselves and and additional 12 hours from the wireless charging case.

This number is backed up by the leaked promo video for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

The latter number doesn't sound very impressive given that the AirPods Pro are rated for 24 hours of listening time with the charging case. However, the AirPods Pro are rated for just 4.5 hours for the earbuds with noise cancelling turned on and 5 hours with it off.

Based on the leaked images, it appears that the charging case for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds is also pill-like, with a button in the center for Bluetooth pairing. There's also a row of five white LEDs along the bottom side, presumably to show the battery level.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds vs Bose Earbuds 500

(Image credit: Bose)

The best way to think about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds vs the Bose Earbuds 500 is the difference between the AirPods Pro and regular AirPods.

The Bose Earbuds 500, which are launching later in 2020, will replace the SoundSport Free earbuds. And you can expect a similar level of performance, comfort, and stability but with a smaller and sleeker design. There will also be new features, such as touch controls and access to Google Assistant and Alexa.

As the more premium option, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will offer powerful active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. You can also expect better audio quality, especially during calls.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds vs AirPods Pro

Bose's earbuds will face stiff competition from Apple's AirPods Pro, which offer solid noise cancellation, a handy transparency mode, good battery life and intuitive touch controls.

However, Bose could beat Apple on noise cancelling performance and battery life if the company's performance claims prove accurate. The question is whether shoppers will be willing to pay a premium, as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds could cost at least $50 more than Apple's earbuds.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds outlook

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds should be among the best wireless earbuds if Bose can manage to offer most of of the performance of its noise cancelling headphones in a more compact design. However, we have concerns about the size of the earbuds (which look on the large side) and the price. Assuming the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds cost more than the AirPods Pro, Bose will have to deliver a truly superior experience to justify the premium.