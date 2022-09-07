Apple Watch Ultra: Everything you need to know

The Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged version the Apple Watch 8, revealed on September 7 at the Apple event. It's unlike any Apple Watch we've seen before, with a design, fitness features and safety tools tailored to outdoor sports enthusiasts.

Divers, runners and outdoor explorers alike might find the Apple Watch Ultra is the best Apple Watch yet. The watch features an additional action button, larger digital crown and expansive 49mm display. It also has a emergency siren, redesigned compass app, specialized bands and more.

There's a lot to unpack with this new device, which costs $799. So with that in mind, here's everything we know about the Apple Watch Ultra, from release date and design to features and battery life.

Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: What's different?

Compared to the Apple Watch 8, the Apple Watch Ultra is hardly the same smartwatch. Sure, it has all the new features of the Series 8, but there's no mistaking the Apple Watch Ultra for any other Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra features a large, 49mm titanium case with a flat sapphire crystal glass display. It's twice as waterproof as the regular Apple Watch, and has twice the baseline battery life (though it can last up to 60 hours in Apple's new low-power mode.)

Also different are software features specific to outdoor sports, including a redesigned compass app with waypoint and trackback features. For divers, the Apple Watch Ultra will also act as a dive computer. We'll get more into these exclusive upgrades below.

Of course, price is a key Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra difference. The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799, coming with Cellular connectivity. The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399, going up to $499 for a Cellular-capable model.

The Apple Watch 8 Ultra price is $799 and the release date is September 20, though the smartwatch is available for pre-order now.

Apple Watch Ultra design

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The Apple Watch Ultra design is perhaps the biggest Apple Watch design change we've ever seen. For one, it as a 49mm titanium case, making it the biggest Apple Watch yet. The sapphire crystal glass display is flat rather than curved, benefiting durability.

Looking at the digital crown on Apple Watch Ultra, you'll see a bigger button with more pronounced grooves, which is apparently supposed to make the crown usable while wearing gloves. The familiar side button now protrudes from beneath the crown, while an additional action button on the left side of the watch gives the user a way to quickly launch a certain feature.

Apple made special bands for Apple Watch Ultra based on the intended applications. The Alpine Band features a G-hook that fits into reinforced top loops. The Ocean Band has tubular geometry and is designed to fit over a wet suit while staying secure during high-speed water sports. The Trail Loop, meanwhile, is the thinnest Apple Watch band yet, promising increased elasticity and a handy tab for making quick-fit adjustments without taking off the watch.

Apple Watch Ultra features

Every Apple Watch Ultra model is outfitted with Cellular support, helping adventurers stay connected wherever their trails take them. It also features a second speaker system and better microphones, making it possible to hear calls clearly even in windy conditions. The speaker doubles as a 86 decibel siren, which someone up to 180 meters away should be able to hear if you need help.

The Apple Watch Ultra has an exclusive watchOS 9 face that can be customized based on the user's outdoor activity of choice. With that, the compass app has special upgrades such as waypoint marking and a track-back feature that will take you back the way you came.

There are quite a lot of diving options for Apple Watch Ultra, with Huish Outdoors integration that turns the Apple Watch Ultra into a diving computer certified to EN13319. A new dive app launches when the device is submerged at a certain depth, too.

Apple Watch Ultra battery life

The Apple Watch Ultra battery life is rated for 36 hours in normal use, with up to 60 hours of battery life in Apple's new low-power setting. The low-power mode still allows you to track your heart rate and GPS, and Apple says the Ultra has enough battery life for an Olympic-length triathlon (that's a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run for those not in the know).

As was the case with design, this is the biggest upgrade to Apple Watch battery life ever.

Apple Watch Ultra outlook

The Apple Watch Ultra is clearly designed for a completely different type of consumer to the Apple Watch 8 — it's designed to be a companion on a trail ultra marathon and a deep-sea dive, as well as a watch to wear for 24/7 tracking. The Apple Watch Ultra marks a new chapter in Apple's smartwatch history — for the first time Apple look to be taking on the likes of Garmin and Polar in creating watches for athletes.

We're excited to put the Ultra's battery life to the test on a number of different adventures. Stay tuned for a full review, coming soon.