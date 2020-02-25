Apple TV and HomePod may unite for ultimate home theater

The name Apple TV used to conjure thoughts of an actual big-screen setup at home, with Apple grasping for control of the home theater. But ever since demand for an Apple-made TV died down, the focus has been on actual streaming boxes, like the Apple TV 4K .

That's all changing now, as Apple's been awarded a patent for a "Wireless and wired speaker hub for a home theater system."

As reported by the well-named website Patently Apple, this "Wireless and wired speaker hub for a home theater system" features 7 output speakers plus a subwoofer (which could be the HomePod, as patents don't tend to name specific products).

Though Apple has won this patent, it's originally from KSC Industries, an audio firm that focuses on "product development and technology licensing," according to its LinkedIn . One reason why this patent might not come to life is that it features a projector and projection screen, which doesn't seem to be a part of Apple's streaming game plan.

KSC originally filed the patent back in 2004, and this sits alongside other Apple TV patents. One, from 2017, revolved around a quad HomePod (remember the Siri speaker?) set up for a home theater, and the second (also from 2017) sought to craft "virtual acoustic sound sources" that would "create the illusion that sound is emanating from a direction which there is no real sound source".

Typically Apple releases its Apple TV products in the fall. The last Apple TV 4K launched in September of 2017. So it's possible we could see something new and more ambitious when the iPhone 12 launches.