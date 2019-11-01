Apple Asks Trump for Tariff Waivers on iPhone, AirPods Parts

Apple is once again asking to be excluded from tariffs on parts that the company imports from China to make AirPods, Apple Watches and iPhones.

The tariffs, which went into effect Sept. 1, amount to a 15% tax on 11 components used in some of Apple's most popular devices. The company has said it hasn't been able to find a supplier outside of China to make enough of what it needs to meet demand for its products.

This isn't the first time Apple has asked the Trump Administration for a waiver on import tariffs. The company received exemptions for 10 Mac components, which would have been taxed at 25%.

Apple is already paying tariffs on other components, but that hasn't dampened its money-making abilities: The company raked in $64 billion in revenue in the fiscal quarter ending Sept. 28, and expects to pull in $85.5 billion-$89.5 billion in the holiday quarter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has cultivated a relationship with President Donald Trump in an effort to convince the White House that tariffs on Chinese imports hurt U.S. companies like Apple. That, in turn, helps competitors like Samsung, which makes its products in Korea and is unaffected by the tariffs.

If Apple doesn't receive its requested exemptions, the company will either eat the cost or raise prices on its devices.